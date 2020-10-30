11 A.M. Today On News Talk Florida: Major Middle East Policy Forum Live.

A Groundbreaking YouGov Survey Commissioned by the Arab News Research & Studies Unit

Be sure to mark your calendar for this coming Friday at 11 a.m. ET as we will broadcast on WHBO AM 1040 and worldwide on the TuneIn app the Arab News Research & Studies Unit releases the results of a groundbreaking YouGov investigation: A survey of over 3,000 interview subjects across the Middle East and North Africa on their perspectives of the United States and the contest between Vice President Biden and President Trump.

YouGov is an international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm. Arab News is the leading publication on Middle Eastern affairs with a global mandate that is based in Riyadh.

To discuss the poll’s remarkable findings, the Arab News Research and Studies Unit, are organizing a virtual event on October 30th, 2020, offering an exploration of the U.S. through Middle Eastern eyes

The panel:

Dania Koleilat Khatib: Co-Founder, Research Center for Cooperation & Peace Building (RCCP)

Ali Khedery: CEO, Dragoman Ventures

Robert Ford: Fmr. Deputy U.S. Ambassador to Iraq

Lara Al Barazi: Research Director, YouGov MENA

Khalid Abdulla-Janahi: Chairman, Vision 3

Moderator: Faisal Abbas: Editor in Chief, Arab News

Event Timings

Date: 30th October 2020

Time: 11 am –12 noon EST

Following introductory remarks, will be a moderated panel that will include a diverse range of Middle Eastern and American experts to reflect on this research report, including unexpected findings and the implications for the U.S. elections 2020, Middle Eastern relations, and global politics.

Event Partners

This event will be held in association with the Center for Media & Peace Initiatives (CMPI), Wayne State University (Department of Global Studies), and NewsTalk Florida:

Wayne State University

Wayne State University is Michigan’s third-largest university. Founded in 1868, Wayne State consists of 13 schools and colleges offering more than 350 programs to nearly 27,000 students.

Center for Media and Peace Initiatives

Based in New York, the Center for Media & Peace Initiatives was founded has special consultative status with the United Nations. Focused on engaging the media in relevant policy discussions, the organization has led delegations to several Middle Eastern countries.

News Talk Florida

NewsTalk Florida is one of Florida’s largest news radio stations, reaching 55 out of Florida’s 67 counties.