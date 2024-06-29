What to stream this week: ‘The Bear,’ Camila Cabello, Megan Thee Stallion and Celine Dion

The life and style of fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg is chronicled in a documentary and albums from Megan Thee Stallion and Camila Cabello are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Celine Dion gets an intimate documentary portrait in “I Am Celine Dion,” Sega gets super silly with the video game Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, and Eva Longoria plays a woman whose life changes completely in “Land of Women.”

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

— Celine Dion gets an intimate documentary portrait in “I Am Celine Dion” (streaming Tuesday on Prime Video), a film chronicle the Canadian singer’s battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. For the film, director Irene Taylor spends time with Dion at home and in her personal life as she reflects on her career and discusses the difficulties of her condition, a rare affliction that she first divulged she’s living with in 2022.

— Before Lily Gladstone was Oscar-nominated for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” she starred in the Sundance 2023 entry “Fancy Dance,” director Erica Tremblay drama about life on the Seneca-Cayuga Nation reservation in Oklahoma. The film, which debuts Friday, June 28, on Apple TV+, is about Jax (Gladstone), who, with her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson), searches for her missing sister. “Fancy Dance,” rich in both cultural detail and genre plotting, marks Tremblay’s directorial debut.

— Much like Hulu’s take on Catherine the Great in “The Great,” a new Prime Video series called “My Lady Jane” is an irreverent telling of the story of Lady Jane Grey. At 17, Grey became Queen for nine days before her half-sister Mary stole her support and her crown. She was then sent to the Tower of London where she was executed. “My Lady Jane” debuts Thursday.

— Hello again, Wisconsin! The second season of “That 90’s Show” debuts on Netflix on Thursday. Season one saw Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, Laura Prepon and Topher Grace reprise their roles. (Danny Masterson was written out of the show as he prepared for a rape trial that ended with his conviction and a 30 year prison sentence.) For season two, Prepon is the only one from the core group who will be back. The sequel series stars Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, the daughter of Grace’s Eric and Prepon’s Donna, who is visiting her grandparents, Red and Kitty, played by Kurtwood Smith and Debora Jo Rupp.

— Ryan Serhant of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing” is now fronting his own show on Netflix called “Owning Manhattan.” Cameras follow some of his Serhant real estate employees as they compete for expensive listings in New York. Where Serhant pounded the pavement in “Million Dollar Listing,” the pressure is now on his staff instead. Serhant appears in more of a mentor role.

— Marvel star Anthony Mackie swam with sharks in the Gulf of Mexico for National Geographic’s “Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie,” to kick off its SharkFest lineup. The actor is a boating enthusiast who has swam with sharks around the world. He’s also passionate about that region of the country because New Orleans is his hometown. “Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast” debuts Sunday, June 30 on National Geographic and July 1 on Disney+ and Hulu.

— Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— Games don’t get much sillier than Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, the latest version of Sega’s most adorable franchise. The premise is simple enough: You control a monkey in a ball, and you zip around 3D mazes while collecting fruit and other goodies. You can compete against up to 15 other simians in a variety of multiplayer games like “Ba-Boom!” — an explosive version of hot potato. Or you can take on adventure mode, with more than 200 levels that you can explore solo or with up to three friends. Peel out Tuesday, June 25, on Nintendo Switch.

— Lou Kesten

