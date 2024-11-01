Weekend Entertainment: ‘The Diplomat’ Season 2: Your Complete Coverage Guide

The call is coming from inside the house… and it’s time to pick up the phone. Season 2 of The Diplomat premieres October 31, and we have prepared a detailed brief of everything you need to know before and after you dive back into the latest episodes of the political drama.

When the White House calls, you answer — even if you don’t want to. That’s exactly Kate Wyler’s (Keri Russell) sworn duty in The Diplomatwhen she’s ordered to hop on the next flight to London instead of Afghanistan. A change of mission wasn’t what she had in mind, and the new gig bears tectonic implications for her marriage and political future.

The show’s creator, Debora Cahn (The West Wing, Homeland), was drawn to the world of The Diplomat after meeting with a number of ambassadors while working on Homeland. “The Foreign Service is the first in and the last out of every disaster in the world, and nobody knows who they are or what they do,” she told Netflix.

Cahn was also inspired by the idea of couples who work together, and the “tandem couples” who work in the Foreign Service are passionate about what they do — and each other. “But 10, 15 years later, you’re in a situation where the person you love most is also somebody you’re competing with all the time.”

That was just the beginning. Season 1 ended with an explosion that left Kate’s life — personally and professionally — in limbo. Will her husband and staff make it out alive? Was the prime minister behind the whole thing? With Kate trying to shed light on the call coming from inside the house when Season 2 picks up, there’s plenty of drama to unpack now The Diplomat has returned to the office.