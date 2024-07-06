Weekend Entertainment: Prime Video has Sam Morril: You’ve Changed

Culver City, California —June 6, 2024— Today, Prime Video announced its latest comedy special, Sam Morril: You’ve Changed, from comedian Sam Morril. Taped at the Historic Wilbur Theatre in Boston, MA which Morril sold out nine times last year, the one-hour special will premiere in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on July 9, 2024 on Prime Video.

In Sam Morril: You’ve Changed, Morril, in his distinct laid-back style, effortlessly riffs on the worst person he’s ever dated, the complications of getting older, and his perspective on everything from cable news to the perils of social media in this punchline-heavy comedy special.

Morril is one of the fastest-rising standups on the comedy scene. With a top comedy podcast We Might Be Drunk, multiple beloved stand-up specials, and a sold-out theater tour, the prolific joke writer is in demand more than ever. Sam’s previous special, his fifth overall, Same Time Tomorrow, premiered on Netflix in 2022 and was a hit with fans and critics alike. The New York Times praised him as “reliably funny,” and Vulture gushed:

“A good comedian who has done the work of establishing a clear, distinct persona can get as big of a laugh on a pause as they can a punch line. Sam Morril is such a comedian.”

Morril’s first four standup specials have garnered millions of streams. His Comedy Central hour specials Positive Influence and I Got This have over 3 million and 12 million views, respectively, on YouTube alone. His self-produced pandemic specials Up on the Roof and Full Capacity have over 3 million views. Paste Magazine declared I Got This one of the best specials of 2020, and The New York Times included “Up On The Roof” in their list of “Best Comedy of 2020.” He just wrapped his sold-out national Class Act theater tour and has recently ventured behind the camera as Executive Producer of up-and-coming comedians’ specials, including Daily Show writer Dina Hashem’s 2023 Prime Video special Dark Little Whispers and Gary Vider’s special It Could Be Worse.

Sam Morril: You’ve Changed is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Sammy Mo, Inc., and Rotten Science. Sam Morril, Matthew Vaughan, and James Webb served as executive producers of the special. The special is directed by James Webb.