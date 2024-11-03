Weekend Entertainment: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Universal Orlando Resort’s Newest Theme Park: Universal Epic Universe

From the debut of a must-see tram tour 60 years ago, to the creation of award-winning attractions and groundbreaking themed lands, Universal Destinations & Experiences continues to raise the bar through innovation, unimaginable storytelling and game-changing technology.

Epic Universe will present a level of theme park immersion that is unmatched – transporting guests to expansive worlds featuring more than 50 awe-inspiring attraction, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences that come together to create an unforgettable adventure that is nothing short of epic.

What to Expect at Universal Epic Universe

Universal Orlando Resort’s highly anticipated fourth theme park – Universal Epic Universe – will officially open on May 22, 2025, unlocking the portals to five astounding worlds that will bring to life extraordinary adventures that go beyond guests’ wildest imaginations.

This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year. With the addition of this spectacular new theme park, our guests will embark on an unforgettable vacation experience with a week’s worth of thrills that will be nothing short of epic! Our Universe will never be the same.

— Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort

Five Worlds of Universal Epic Universe

Epic Universe invites guests to explore five vibrant worlds filled with extraordinary and culturally relevant adventures that go beyond their wildest imaginations.

Celestial Park

At the heart of the park and the first world guests will encounter is Celestial Park. With acres of rolling gardens, chasing waterways and strolling pathways, Celestial Park will put the “park” back in “theme park.” Universal Orlando revealed even more detail about the wonders to enjoy while exploring this world. Celestial Park will also be the gateway to explore the four additional worlds of Epic Universe through a set of majestic portals.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Universal Orlando Resort invites guests of all ages to soar with dragons in a colorful, fully-alive world filled with Viking adventures in How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk – one of the five worlds featured at the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park opening in 2025.

Here, guests will see what it’s like to live amongst dragons as they explore a larger-than-life world that includes exciting attractions, beloved character meet-and-greets, dining, shopping – and even flying dragons – based on DreamWorks Animation’s multi-award winning and Academy Award-nominated trilogy, “How to Train Your Dragon.”

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™

Next year, guests can jump into the action of their favorite video games when SUPER NINTENDO WORLD makes its much-anticipated debut at Universal Orlando Resort as one of five imaginative worlds at the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park. Developed in partnership between the visionaries of Universal Creative and Nintendo, the vibrant land combines iconic Nintendo characters with Universal’s renowned craft of creating innovative theme park experiences to deliver a multi-sensory environment where guests can experience the fun and adventure of Nintendo games in a whole new way.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Epic Universe – will feature attractions plus dining, shopping and interactive experiences inspired by the Super Mario franchise and – for the first time in the U.S. – Donkey Kong Country.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Epic Universe will be Universal Destinations and Experiences’ third installment of the immersive land. Right now, guests can enjoy SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Japan.

Dark Universe

Guests of All Ages will Explore the Shadowy Village of Darkmoor, Home to Universal Monster Legends Like Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster and More

The journey to Dark Universe begins the moment guests enter its electrifying portal, which harnesses the dark energy of Darkmoor. As guests step foot inside, that same energy will pulsate throughout the entire village and connect at the top of Frankenstein Manor – the towering focal point of Dark Universe. Nestled within the blackened stone walls of the town, guests will embark on unique adventures where they can get made up to look like their favorite monsters, spin through the woods aboard a thrilling family coaster, enjoy unique dining establishments, enter Frankenstein Manor to brave Universal Orlando’s most chilling ride ever, and more.