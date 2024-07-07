Weekend Entertainment: GODZILLA X KONG THE NEW EMPIRE Now Streaming On Max

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE” is set to premiere on Max this coming Thursday, July 4. Additionally, an American Sign Language (ASL) version will be available exclusively on Max on the same day. This special ASL edition was created specifically for Max, featuring interpretation by Otis Jones from Deaf West Theatre. Jones received coaching from Leila Hanaumi, known for her acclaimed ASL performance in last December’s “Barbie,” which was Max’s inaugural ASL film interpretation. “GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE” in ASL will appear as a distinct title within the Max app, easily recognizable by its cover art displaying the ASL symbol.







The film is an explosive, action-packed adventure that follows Kong’s journey to find his family through an undiscovered layer of Hollow Earth—and what he uncovers inadvertently brings forth the most dangerous threat to mankind yet… one that can only be countered (and possibly conquered) by the combined forces of Kong and Godzilla, now evolved like never before.



GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE is directed by Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen. The screenplay is by Terry Rossio and Simon Barrett and Jeremy Slater, from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character “Godzilla” owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.



Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqrpMRDuPfc