Entertainment Weekend: Daystar CEO Marcus Lamb dies after COVID diagnosis

DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Lamb, CEO and founder of the conservative Christian Daystar Television Network who was outspoken against COVID-19 vaccines, has died at age 64 after contracting the virus.

Daystar confirmed his death Tuesday.

“It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning,” the network said a tweet Tuesday. “The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss. Please continue to lift them up in prayer.”

Lamb’s relatives have spoken over the past month about his battle with the virus. His wife, Joni, said he had diabetes and was hospitalized after his oxygen levels dropped.

Lamb and Daystar — based in Bedford, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area — have promoted views opposing COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions to stop the spread of the disease. The network’s programs have featured vaccine skeptics and health care professionals who promote alternative COVID-19 treatments.

It’s unclear whether Lamb received a COVID-19 vaccine.

In recent months, a number of prominent anti-vaccination Christian broadcasters have died from COVID-19. Radio hosts Dick Farrell, Phil Valentine and Marc Bernier, who were unvaccinated, all died after they contracted the virus.