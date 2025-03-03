‘We Know That Boy Ain’t Right’: James Carville Gives Wild Theory Over Reason Behind Trump’s Oval Office Showdown

Hailey Gomez

Democratic strategist James Carville made a bizarre claim Friday in a video suggesting that one of the reasons behind President Donald Trump’s reaction to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office could be syphilis.

During a meeting at the Oval Office with Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Zelenskyy and other officials to discuss the U.S.’ potential mineral deal with Ukraine, tensions escalated after Zelenskyy publicly criticized the U.S. for not attempting to halt Russia. At one point during the discussion, Trump interrupted Zelenskyy, telling the Ukrainian president he was gambling with the start of “World War III.”

In a Politicon YouTube episode titled “James Carville: What Just Happened in the Oval Office,” the Democratic strategist began by calling Trump names and listing his tendencies as he questioned what could have caused Trump’s pushback against Zelenskyy.

“What was the cause of this? A man who’s obviously for a long time been in decline, who’s fat, who doesn’t sleep at night, who eats nothing but hamburgers and crap, who’s almost 80 years old. There’s a tendency to just ascribe it to the normal process of being overweight and having a bad diet and lack of sleep and accumulation of age. But I’m not sure that explains something about it today. I’m a guy, I like to ask questions. I like to speculate on things. That’s why we have this YouTube channel,” Carville said.

“That’s why you viewers and listeners, that’s why we get along as well as we do. I want to see the possibility that maybe I had a point considerably earlier than this when I pointed out on this very channel where Trump had red splotches on his hand, which I was told by any number of medical professionals that when you see that condition, the first thing that you suspect is syphilis,” Carville added.

Reports of a bruise on Trump’s hand surfaced Monday after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sparking controversy online over the cause of the injury. However, in a statement to Fox News Digital, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the bruise was a result of Trump meeting “more Americans and shak[ing] their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history.”

Carville went on to make claims about the president’s condition, accusing First Lady Melania Trump of avoiding the White House due to Trump’s “madness.”

“We know from any number of videos that his wife doesn’t want to get in the same zip code as him. If you had a spouse that had syphilis, I’m not saying he does. I mean, let me be clear, I’m just asking questions. But what she saw is madness,” Carville said.

“I don’t mean madness like I’m mad at you, you mad at me. You didn’t say this. I’m talking about madness like King George, the third kind of madness,” Carville said. “It could be a combination of being a fat fucking slob, which, of course, he is. It could be that he can’t sleep at night because his beached whale body can’t allow the circulation in these. I don’t know. I’m not a sleep specialist or a medical doctor. But I think we should revisit the possibility of a syphilis diagnosis.”

After his public call-out, the White House told Daily Caller White House correspondent Reagan Reese that “nothing will be signed” regarding the mineral deal that was supposed to be finalized Friday. Trump also took to Truth Social, writing that Zelenskyy was “not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.”

However, despite the setback, Zelenskyy told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Friday evening that he was still open to signing the deal, adding he just wanted to understand the security guarantees the U.S. would provide.

(Featured Image Media Credit: Screenshot/YouTube/"James Carville: What Just Happened In The Oven Office")

