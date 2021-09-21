Ukraine Planning A Winter Olympics Bid

The next available Winter Olympics.is in 2030.

It appears that Ukraine really wants to host a Winter Olympics and that Ukrainian officials are ready to meet with people from the International Olympic Committee and explain why the country should host the event in 2030. Salt Lake City, Utah business and political leaders want the 2030 Winter Games as well. Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics. Salt Lake City organizers had the money to hold the event thanks to a bailout from President Bill Clinton’s administration of about a billion dollars after the local Olympic committee head Mitt Romney pleaded with Congressional leaders to get money into Salt Lake City to save the Games.

An Olympic bidder needs an incredible amount of government and TV support in the form of billions of dollars of public money and lots of TV money. The Olympic bidder also needs marketing money. In Salt Lake City’s case, the United States TV and platform network, Comcast, would pour billions of dollars into the Olympics in exchange for programming. No government wanted to subsidize a 2026 Winter Olympics bid although Italy relaxed its stance and did help out Cortina bidders get that event. The IOC President Thomas Bach declared that the press is the enemy of the IOC and is the reason cities pulled out of Olympics bidding. The IOC failed to find enough interested cities for the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics and was forced to give the 2024 Games to Paris and 2028 Games to Los Angeles. The IOC identified Queensland in Australia as the perfect spot for the 2032 Summer Olympics and seemingly awarded the area the event without a bidding process. The IOC has begun a policy of “non-committal continuous dialogue” with potential candidates. Backers in Sapporo, Japan, Vancouver, Canada and Barcelona, Spain might also go after the 2030 event. The race is on.

