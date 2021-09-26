Tony Sunday: Watch all the fun tonight on CBS and stream on Paramount +

Tonight at 7 p.m. ET The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! and the American Theatre Wing’s 74th annual Tony Awards and the broadcast will be split into two parts. All the action can be seen and streamed on CBS and Paramount + where you can see all the action.

According to The Show Biz cheat sheet the first half of the show — which will take place from 7:00 p.m. ET to 9:00 p.m. ET — will air exclusively on Paramount+. Audra McDonald will host this part of the awards ceremony. This is also where the bulk of the awards will be handed out.

The second half of the show — which will take place from 9:00 p.m. ET to 11:00 p.m. ET — will air exclusively on CBS. Leslie Odom Jr. will host this part of the awards ceremony. This part of the Tonys 2021 will feature live performances. “Jagged Little Pill,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” featurettes will all be broadcast. Odom Jr.’s half of the special will give away the top three Tony Awards: best play, best play revival, and best musical.

There will be several awards handed out at the Tonys 2021. But the main awards are the best play, best play revival, and the best musical.

According to the Asbury Park Press, “Jagged Little Pill,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” are nominated for the best musical. “Betrayal,” “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” and “A Soldier’s Play” are all nominated for the best revival of a play. And “Grand Horizons” by Bess Wohl, “The Inheritance” by Matthew López, “Sea Wall/A Life,” by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne, “Slave Play” by Jeremy O. Harris, and “The Sound Inside” by Adam Rapp are all nominated for the best play.

Click here for the complete list of Tony Award nominees.