Tonight on CBS and Paramount+: The 100th: Billy Joel Concert at Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run of All Time

- THE 100TH: BILLY JOEL AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN – THE GREATEST ARENA RUN OF ALL TIME will air Sunday, April 14 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/ PT) on the CBS Television Network, and be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
- This is Billy Joel’s first concert to air on a broadcast network.
- The concert special will be shot at Joel’s record-breaking 100th consecutive performance at Madison Square Garden as part of his franchise run on March 28.
- Joel has sold out Madison Square Garden more than any other artist. Since hisfirst show at the venue on Dec. 14, 1978,through his final residency show this July, every single one of Joel’s concerts at Madison Square Garden has been sold out.
- THE 100TH: BILLY JOEL AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN – THE GREATEST ARENA RUN OF ALL TIME is a co-production of Sony Music Entertainment and Enliven Entertainment. Steve Cohen, Barry Ehrmann and Paul Dugdale are executive producers. Directed by Emmy Award recipient Paul Dugdale. Sony Music Vision is the distributor.
THIS MONTHS SHOWS AND MOVIES ON PARAMOUNT+
April 1
- Talk to Me*
- Jeff Dunham: I’m with Cupid
- Arsenal*
- B.A.P.S.
- Bandslam*
- Black Lotus
- Blades of Glory
- Catch and Release
- Chaplin
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’*
- Cloud Atlas
- Cold Mountain
- Daddy’s Home
- Deep Impact
- Domestic Disturbance*
- Drive Me Crazy
- Edge Of Darkness
- El Dorado
- Emma
- Empire Records
- Face/Off
- First Blood
- Galaxy Quest*
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
- Hotel for Dogs
- I Love You, Man
- Identity
- Inherent Vice
- Jacob’s Ladder*
- Juice
- Just Like Heaven
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Last Night*
- Life
- Like a Boss
- Magnolia
- Malcolm X
- Max Steel*
- Mimic
- Muriel’s Wedding*
- My Baby’s Daddy
- Nebraska
- Nick of Time*
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- Rambo III
- Saturday Night Fever
- Secret in Their Eyes*
- Team America: World Police
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- The Crossing Guard*
- The Evening Star*
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The King of Comedy
- The Ring
- The Ring Two
- The Ring Two (Unrated)
- The Score
- The Secret Garden
- The Station Agent
- The Transporter Refueled*
- The Uninvited
- TMNT
- Total Recall
- Transformers
- Up in Smoke
- Vacancy
- Varsity Blues
- Whip It
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Wild Card*
- Wuthering Heights*
April 3
- Bubble Guppies (Season 6)
- Bubble Guppies: Bubble Puppy’s Fin-tastic Fairy Tale
- Bubble Guppies: Guppy Style!
- Bubble Guppies: The Puppy and the Ring
- CMT Crossroads (Seasons 21-22)
- CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert
April 6
- Star Trek: Discovery (Season 5)
April 7
- CMT Music Awards**
April 8
- NCISVerse: The First 1,000**
April 10
- The Challenge: All Stars (Season 4)
- Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 19-20)
April 11
- School For Scoundrels*
April 12
- DORA
- Deliver Us from Evil
April 14
- The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run of All Time**