This Week’s Netflix Top 10 led by Havoc and Life or Something Like it!

James Williams
34

Top 10 Movies overview

RankingViewsRuntimeHours Viewed
01Havoc129,800,0001:4753,100,000
02Life or Something Like It25,500,0001:449,600,000
03The Life List55,500,0002:0511,500,000
04Woody Woodpecker35,500,0001:318,300,000
05Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror24,400,0001:256,300,000
06American Sniper14,400,0002:139,700,000
07The Two Popes13,200,0002:066,800,000
08Despicable Me 482,900,0001:344,500,000
09A Dog’s Way Home22,800,0001:364,500,000
10Back in Action72,600,0001:545,000,000