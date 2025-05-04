This Week’s Netflix Top 10 led by Havoc and Life or Something Like it!

Top 10 Movies overview
|Ranking
|Views
|Runtime
|Hours Viewed
|01Havoc
|1
|29,800,000
|1:47
|53,100,000
|02Life or Something Like It
|2
|5,500,000
|1:44
|9,600,000
|03The Life List
|5
|5,500,000
|2:05
|11,500,000
|04Woody Woodpecker
|3
|5,500,000
|1:31
|8,300,000
|05Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror
|2
|4,400,000
|1:25
|6,300,000
|06American Sniper
|1
|4,400,000
|2:13
|9,700,000
|07The Two Popes
|1
|3,200,000
|2:06
|6,800,000
|08Despicable Me 4
|8
|2,900,000
|1:34
|4,500,000
|09A Dog’s Way Home
|2
|2,800,000
|1:36
|4,500,000
|10Back in Action
|7
|2,600,000
|1:54
|5,000,000