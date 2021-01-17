The Planned Tokyo Summer Olympics May Not Happen Because of COVID-19

By James Williams -

The clock is ticking.

Japan may be running out of time in the country’s hope to stage the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in July. The country has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. The Tokyo area is in a state of emergency because of that. The 2020 Tokyo Games was postponed after the outbreak of COVID-19 globally last spring. There was hope that the Games could go on in 2021 but the virus is a stubborn opponent and without virus containment and getting the vaccine into people’s arms in Japan along with foreign Olympic athletes, staff and other personnel it may be difficult to hold the Games. The International Olympic Committee will ultimately make the decision on whether the event can go on. It is thought that a decision will have to be made within 60 days. According to the IOC, there is no Plan B for the Olympics. If the Games cannot go on, the event will not be rescheduled.

Meanwhile Japan has further tightened entry into the country because of the new COVID-19 strain. The Japanese government will not allow most foreign nationals into the country in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. Japan had hoped to allow international travelers into the country in early 2021. The International Olympic Committee seems to be in the dither about athletes taking the vaccine and whether all athletes and related Olympic personnel should take the vaccine. “In the athletes should not cut in line to get the vaccine department”, Olympic athletes should wait for their turn as they are not first line responders, members of medical staffs, workers in grocery stores or living in long term health care or senior residences. The IOC is not requiring Olympic personnel to take COVID-19 vaccines for the Tokyo Games. The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to start on July 23rd.

. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.

