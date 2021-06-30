The Oakland A’s Ownership Are Abusing Oakland And Las Vegas Fans

A’s ownership and MLB don’t care about hurting customers.

The Oakland Athletics Las Vegas summer tour will be continuing as the franchise’s top brass scout out the Las Vegas market to find a suitable site for a baseball park. Athletics ownership has narrowed its market search to two. Oakland and Las Vegas and the infatuation with Las Vegas may just be a signal to Oakland city officials and Alameda County officials that there are other fish in the sea if you cannot provide the infrastructure money, we want to build our grand new stadium on the San Francisco Bay Oakland waterfront. But Athletics officials are also abusing the people whom they claim are most important to them. The customers or fans although the Athletics’ ownership would rather have customers who spend money than fans looking for bargains. The Athletics’ ownership is also abusing potential Las Vegas baseball customers and fans if the ownership is just using Las Vegas for leverage in the franchise’s talks with Oakland and Alameda officials. Athletics’ ownership just wants the best deal possible and customers are probably not all that important to them. People who support the Oakland Athletics probably don’t matter much to the Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Manfred told Oakland officials in the fall of 2019 that without a new stadium, A’s owners could move.

MLB said it was “concerned with the rate of progress on the A’s new ballpark efforts with local officials and other stakeholders in Oakland.” And, “The Oakland Coliseum site is not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.”. Oakland is part of the fifth biggest American market and near Silicon Valley. There should be TV and corporate money in abundance for the franchise. No one is addressing the abuse issue, but the Athletics ownership and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred are abusing A’s customers. To them it’s just business.

FILE – In this July 22, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team, as it nears completion in Las Vegas. Officials in Nevada have declared “substantial completion” after nearly 1,000 days of construction of the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas designed to be the home of the NFL’s relocated Raiders. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)