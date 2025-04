TBS and TNT April Hight’s include plenty of NBA and NHL Playoff action. Plus plenty of comedy and drama in the mix.

The road to both the NBA Chapionship and Lord Stanley’s Cup are the top sports events on a sports happy April on both TNT as well as TBS.

Friday, April 11th

“White House Down” and “Training Day” Friday Night Vibes on TBS – 8:00pm ET/PT

“True Detective: Night Country” on TNT – 9:00pm ET/PT

Saturday, April 12th

AEW Collision on TNT – 8:00pm ET

Sunday, April 13th

“The Meg” Double Feature on TNT “The Meg” – 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT “Meg 2: The Trench” (Cable TV Premiere) – 9:30pm ET/6:30pm PT

NHL on TNT New York Islanders vs New Jersey Devils – 1:00pm ET Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins – 3:30pm ET



Monday, April 14th

“The Meg” Double Feature on TNT “The Meg” – 3:00pm ET/PT “Meg 2: The Trench” – 5:30pm ET/PT



Tuesday, April 15th

MLB on TBS Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles* – 7:00pm ET

NBA Play-In on TNT Teams TBD – 7:00pm ET



Wednesday, April 16th

AEW: Dynamite on TBS – 8:00pm ET

NHL on TNT Detroit Red Wings vs New Jersey Devils – 7:30pm ET Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks – 10:00pm ET



Thursday, April 17th

AEW Collision on TNT- 8:00pm ET

Friday, April 18th

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” and “The Flash” Friday Night Vibes on TBS – 8:00pm ET/PT

Superman Day Big Bang Theory Marathon on TBS – 4:00pm ET/PT

NBA Play-In on TNT Teams TBD, TBA



Saturday, April 19th

NHL Playoffs on TNT Teams TBD – 5:30pm ET



Sunday, April 20th

NBA on TNT Playoffs, TBA

Monday, April 21st

NBA on TNT Playoffs, TBA

Tuesday, April 22nd

MLB on TBS Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets – 7:00pm ET

NBA on TNT Playoffs, TBA

Wednesday, April 23rd

AEW: Dynamite on TBS – 8:00pm ET

NBA on TNT Playoffs, TBA

Thursday, April 24th

NHL Playoffs on TBS – Times TBD

NBA on TNT Playoffs, TBA

Friday, April 25th

NHL Playoffs on TBS – Times TBD

Sports Movie Marathon on TNT “Angels in the Outfield” – 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT “Days of Thunder” – 2:15pm ET/11:15am PT “The Replacements” – 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT



Saturday, April 26th

NHL Playoffs on TBS – Times TBD

AEW Dynamite on TBS – 8:00pm ET

NBA on TNT Playoffs, TBA

Sunday, April 27th

NHL Playoffs on TBS – Times TBD

NBA on TNT Playoffs, TBA

Monday, April 28th

NBA on TNT Playoffs, TBA

Tuesday, April 29th

NHL Playoffs on TBS – Times TBD

NBA on TNT Playoffs, TBA

Wednesday, April 30th