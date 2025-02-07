Super Bowl Weekend: FOX coverage starts today at 11 a.m. Stream on Tubi free starting 3:30 p.m.

RANT SPORTS

FOX and Tubi come together for Super Bowl 59

On Super Bowl Sunday, FOX broadcasts five-and-a-half hours of pregame coverage beginning at 1:00 PM ET with FOX SUPER BOWL LIX PREGAME live from three locations, including the FOX Sports set on New Orleans’ iconic Bourbon Street.

ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL, an NFL Films award-winning series featuring NFL Films’ classic slow-motion footage and the best of more than 100 players and coaches wired for sound, kicks off FOX Super Bowl Sunday programming at 11:00 AM ET on FOX.

Tubi is free streaming the game in a first for FOX

In addition to the pregame show, there will also be a Tubi-exclusive red carpet show prior to the game for those sports lite fans who may be more interested in the celebrity sightings, halftime show and commercials.

FOX owns the free streaming service Tubi will be the home of the Super Bowl for the first time. FOX unlike CBS has Paramount+, NBC has Peacock and ABC has ESPN does not have a dedicated streaming service. This is a big win for both streaming video fans as well as Tubi. The streaming service hopes that the Super Bowl will give fans see some of the very entertaining programming you can find on Tubi

The Madden Cruiser: A Bayou Adventure With Bill Belichick – Noon

The one-hour special features eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick hopping aboard Hall of Fame legend John Madden’s iconic “Madden Cruiser” bus for an unforgettable road trip. Their ultimate destination: New Orleans. Special guests include Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and Curt Menefee, Pro Football Hall of Famers Ed Reed and Ty Law, New Orleans legends Archie Manning and Tyrann Mathieu and Emmy© Award-winning media personality Rocsi Diaz.

The Game pregame 1 p.m.

The casts of FOX NFL SUNDAY, America’s most-watched NFL pregame studio show since its inception, and NFL KICKOFF combine for one mega broadcast showcasing five-and-a-half hours of live pregame coverage, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on FOX live from Bourbon Street. Curt Menefee hosts the special edition alongside Terry Bradshaw with analysis from Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Rob Gronkowski. Jay Glazer offers exclusive news from around the league heading into the big game.

Also offering interviews, analysis and reports throughout FOX’s pregame show are Charissa Thompson, Charles Woodson, Julian Edelman, Michael Vick, Peter Schrager, Kristina Pink and Cooper Manning with “The Manning Hour.

The Game 6:30 p.m.

FOX Sports’ lead NFL announce team of Kevin Burkhardt and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady calls Super Bowl LIX at 6:30 PM ET on FOX with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting. Mike Pereira offers expert rules analysis throughout the game. Super Bowl LIX is available to watch on FOX, FOX Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and across NFL digital properties with unauthenticated access across devices.

The Halftime show

Kendrick Lamar, who just won Grammys five Grammys for “Not Like Us,” perform at halftime. Lamar will be joined on stage by Grammy winner SZA — his former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate. The singer appeared on Lamar’s recent album “GNX” and was featured on a couple of songs including “Gloria” and “Luther,” which also features sampled vocals from Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn.

Postgame on FOX

The FOX pregame and game crews break down the key moments of Super Bowl LIX with interviews, analysis and reports immediately following the game. FOX’s postgame coverage also includes presentation of the Lombardi Trophy to the winning team.

FS1 will handle the extended postgame show – 10:30 p.m.

The FOX pregame and game crews offer final Super Bowl LIX postgame breakdown and analysis. At this time the show is expected to last at least an hour.