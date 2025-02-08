Super Bowl Weekend: A quiz How much do you know?

RANT SPORTS

Super Bowl LIX Quiz: How much do you know about the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX is around the corner.

But how much do you really know about the Super Bowl? This ultimate test of football knowledge will challenge even the most die-hard fans. From legendary performances to unforgettable moments, the Super Bowl has created some of the most iconic stories in sports history. Whether you’re a casual viewer or someone who never misses a game, this quiz will put your expertise to the test.

Do you know which team has the most championships? Who holds the record for the longest touchdown in Super Bowl history? Answer each question before scrolling down—but no cheating! Let’s see if you have what it takes to call yourself a true Super Bowl expert.

No Peeking at the Answers!

Jalen Hurts will attempt to be the 3rd QB to win a national title and a Super Bowl. Name the other two. What was the site of the first Super Bowl? Nick Sirianni is coaching his 2nd Super Bowl in his first 4 years. Only two other coaches have done that. Name them. Who is the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl? Who is the oldest? Only one player ever had three interceptions in one Super Bowl game. Name him. What quarterback threw the most touchdown passes in one Super Bowl game? What quarterback threw the most interceptions in one Super Bowl game ? The same player won the first two Super Bowl MVP awards. Who was he? Who was the only special teams player to win a Super Bowl MVP? Who threw the touchdown pass to Nick Foles on The Philly Special in SB 52? This is the 11th Super Bowl in New Orleans. What other city has hosted 11 Super Bowls? Who has the longest run from scrimmage in Super Bowl history? Who has scored the most Super Bowl touchdowns in his career? What team has been to 4 Super Bowls and never had a lead in any of them? What team has been to eight Super Bowls and played a different opponent each time? Who is the only Super Bowl MVP from a losing team? This is Andy Reid’s 6th Super Bowl. He’s tied for second most appearances with what other coach? Here’s an easy one. Four QBs named Joe have won a Super Bowl. Name them. Who has the longest field goal in Super Bowl history? Bonus point: How long was it?

Answers

Joe Montana and Joe Namath Los Angeles Coliseum Mike Tomlin and Joe Gibbs Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh 36 Bill Belichick, 66 Rod Martin, Oakland Steve Young, San Francisco, 6 Rich Gannon, Oakland, 5 Bart Starr, Green Bay Desmond Howard, Green Bay Trey Burton Miami Willie Parker, Pittsburgh 75 yards Jerry Rice, San Francisco 8 Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Chuck Howley, Dallas, Super Bowl V Don Shula Namath, Montana, Theisman, Flacco Harrison Butker, Kansas City. Bonus: 57 yards

How many did you get right without peeking?