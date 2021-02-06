Super Bowl Party idea’s that you can do via virtual settings.

We get some great Super Bowl idea’s for foods that fans of both the Buccaneers and the Chiefs might enjoy. The suggestions come from our friends at NBC Sports and written by the very talented Mia Zanzucchi.

We highly recommend that you check out their site for not only the food suggestions but all types of outstanding sports coverage at NBC Sports.com

Super Bowl foods for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan

Super Bowl foods for the Kansas City Chiefs fan

Super Bowl foods for the football fan with no dog in the fight

  • Everyone loves pizza, and with homemade personal pizzas, you can make the perfect amount for you and your household—plus, nobody will argue and/or cry about the toppings.
  • Pigs in a blanket is an easy crowd pleaser. Cut this Pillsbury recipe in half if you’re not a fan of leftovers.
  • Fully commit with football-shaped brownies. Whip up your favorite brownies, like Baking Mischief’s one-bowl small-batch recipe. Then use a football-shaped cookie cutter to shape the brownies, or do your best freehand job (no judgement here). Finally, take some white frosting to pipe the stitching (also no judgement here).

Super Bowl foods for the football fan that’s actually a dog

  • If you’re crafty in the kitchen, have a go at making a batch of homemade, football-themed dog cookies using your pup’s favorite dog treat recipe, like Everyday Dog Mom’s Peanut Butter Football Chomps, and shaping them into footballs before baking.
  • If you’re looking to save time that could be spent giving belly rubs instead, any NFL-loving pooch is sure to enjoy a football toy like one from Chewy that can dispense treats throughout the big game.

How to watch Super Bowl LV

  • When: Sunday, February 7, 2021
  • Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)
  • Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
  • TV Channel: CBS, live stream
News Talk Florida
News Talk Florida Staff

