Super Bowl Food: Parmesan Feta Spinach Dip

James Williams
By Katie Workman

Servings: 20 PeopleA ridiculously crowd-pleasing and easy to make dip recipe that will have your friends jockeying to get next to the bowl. OId school style, and perfect for a party!

Ingredients 1x2x3x

  • ▢4 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
  • ▢1 cup sour cream
  • ▢¾ cup crumbled feta cheese
  • ▢¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • ▢¼ cup chopped scallions
  • ▢1 tablespoon fresh dill
  • ▢2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • ▢Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
  • ▢¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ▢1 pound fresh spinach roughly chopped

Instructions 

  • Place the cream cheese, sour cream, feta, Parmesan, scallions, dill, lemon juice, salt and pepper and cayenne in the food processor and blend well. Add the spinach and pulse it in, in batches if necessary. You can decide if you want to leave the spinach in more chopped larger bits, or if you want to run the motor and really make the mixture fairly smooth and uniform.

Notes

You can make this dip up to three days ahead of time, and keep it tightly sealed in the fridge.  Give it a stir before transferring it to a serving bowl.

Nutrition

Calories: 78kcal, Carbohydrates: 2g, Protein: 3g, Fat: 7g, Saturated Fat: 4g, Cholesterol: 21mg, Sodium: 166mg, Potassium: 162mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 1g, Vitamin A: 2353IU, Vitamin C: 7mg, Calcium: 111mg, Iron: 1mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

James Williams
