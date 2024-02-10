Super Bowl Food: Easy Chipotle Sliders

By Katie Workman

I stole this Chipotle Slider recipe from myself. It’s a version of the Beef Chipotle Burgers that I’ve made for a while, just in slider version. And then topped with another recipe I stole from myself — Frisee, Radicchio, and Escarole Salad with Citrus Dressing, which kind of acts like a slaw. And then finished with yet another recipe I stole from myself, Blue Cheese Dip. I’m either a terrible thief or a terrific recipe repurposer. You decide.

If you are looking to ramp up your game day party game, these sliders are a great candidate. They are adorable and utterly inhalable but also slightly lofty.

Servings: 8 People These cute little Chipotle sliders are kind of sophisticated as sliders go, but still totally game day party worthy.

Ingredients 1x2x3x

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine the beef, pureed chipotles in adobo, salt, and onion. Hands are best for this.

Using 1/4 cup at a time, form the mixture into small patties.

Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Pan grill the burgers for 3 to 3 minutes on each side until they are done to your liking. Serve on the buns (toasted if you wish) with the salad/slaw and some blue cheese dip.

Notes

To make pureed chipotles in adobo, simply buy a can of chipotles in adobo sauce, dump the whole thing into a food processor, and purée. The sauce will keep in a tightly covered container in the fridge for about 2 months, at least.

Nutrition

Calories: 527kcal, Carbohydrates: 42g, Protein: 27g, Fat: 27g, Saturated Fat: 9g, Cholesterol: 81mg, Sodium: 413mg, Potassium: 319mg, Fiber: 4g, Sugar: 7g, Vitamin A: 188IU, Vitamin C: 1mg, Calcium: 97mg, Iron: 5mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.