Super Bowl Food: Buffalo wings with less splatter, it can be done!

We will start by acknowledging that deep-fried chicken wings are very, very good. And when I am out and about in a bar-ish setting, it’s difficult to pass them up.

But deep frying chicken wings – or really anything – at home? Very rare in my kitchen. It’s messy, it calls for lots of oil, and then you have to make a whole lot to justify the amount of oil you use.

For this year’s Super Bowl festivities, consider a simpler way.

I am among the many who have had their lives enriched by the air fryer. In a short amount of time, you can make a variety of crispy and crunchy foods without a bottle of oil, excessive splattering or quite so much guilt. And hooray, fried chicken wings are one of the foods the air fryer is made for.