Some New and Old TV Shows Drop This Week

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

— What would happen if the cast of “Love Island” caught the plague while sequestered in their villa? That’s one way to describe “The Decameron” on Netflix, a black comedy set in Florence, Italy. Loosely based on stories from the 14th century, a collection of misfits end up hiding out and partying through the 1348 pandemic at a countryside villa. The eight-part series, debuting Thursday, stars comedy pros like Tony Hale, Zosia Mamet and Saoirse-Monica Jackson in a romp full of sex, booze, love and mortality.

— Hilary Fox

— Fashion and music intersect in the new competition series “Dress My Tour” for Hulu. Hosted by Kate Upton, 11 contestants are challenged with designing looks for a different recording artist each episode who will judge their creations. The musicians who take part include JoJo Siwa, Toni Braxton and Ty Dolla $ign. The winner gets $100,000. “Dress My Tour” premieres Tuesday.ADVERTISEMENT

— We’ve seen Wayne Brady in front of the camera as an actor, comedian and host of “Let’s Make a Deal.” Now, he’s inviting cameras into his life off-screen with a reality series following his unconventional, blended family. Brady, who came out as pansexual last year, co-parents daughter Maīle’ Masako Brady with his ex-wife and business partner, Mandie Taketa. Taketa has moved on with partner Jason Fordham and the two have a young son, Sundance-Isamu. Brady is the godfather of the boy and helping to raise him. “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” premieres on Freeform on Wednesday and will stream next day on Hulu.

— Matt Groening’s sci-fi animated comedy “Futurama” returns for its 12th season on Hulu on Monday. The streamer revived the show last year and has 10 new episodes ready to roll out. In “Futurama,” Billy West voices Philip J. Fry, a pizza delivery boy who accidentally gets cryogenically frozen on the eve of Y2K in 1999. He defrosts one thousand years later and befriends a robot named Bender (John DiMaggio). The series is a workplace comedy following Fry, Bender and their colleagues at a delivery company called Planet Express.

— Alicia Rancilio