San Antonio Mayor Says The NFL Is Coming

No teams are on the market for San Antonio.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has again said he expects to see a National Football League team in his city before the end of the decade. In 2018, Nirenberg told the San Antonio TV station KSAT you will see an NFL team in San Antonio in the next 10 years. Nirenberg returned to KSAT recently and said the same thing. Pointing out the NFL is interested in Latin America and San Antonio is an NFL gateway city. San Antonio needs a stadium and probably does not have enough corporate money to support an NFL and the National Basketball Association Spurs. San Antonio has never been a contender for an NFL team although Raiders owner Mark Davis did have some talks with local officials about the possibility of relocating to the city. Davis ultimately took a Las Vegas deal. San Antonio provided a temporary home for Tom Benson’s New Orleans Saints in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. Benson also looked at San Antonio as a possible relocation city as a hedge when he was renegotiating a Superdome deal nearly two decades ago. San Antonio had an Alliance of American Football team in 2019. The city had a United States Football League team in 1984 and 1985.

The NFL is not expanding so the only way San Antonio could get a team is through relocation. The NFL has made London, England a priority market with the hope that somehow the league will establish enough of a footing that putting a team in the city can happen. There are no teams on the market at present. There is only one lease that is ending soon and that is in Orchard Park or Buffalo, New York. But Buffalo is not in imminent danger of losing an NFL team. San Antonio is not on the NFL’s radar.

