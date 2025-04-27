‘Rock the Block’ Delivers HGTV’s Highest-Rated Season Premiere Since 2023

HGTV’s smash hit competition series Rock the Block delivered the network’s highest-rated season premiere since 2023, garnering a .67 live plus three-day rating among Adults 25-54 when its new season premiered on Monday, April 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The rating delivered an impressive triple-digit increase of 179 percent over the prior six weeks.

HGTV’s smash hit competition series Rock the Block delivered the network’s highest-rated season premiere since 2023, garnering a .67 live plus three-day rating among Adults 25-54 when its new season premiered on Monday, April 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The rating delivered an impressive triple-digit increase of 179 percent over the prior six weeks. Attracting three million viewers across linear and streaming, the episode also delivered a .89 L3 rating among Women 25-54, a 207 percent lift versus the previous six weeks. In the Women 25-54 demo, Rock the Block ranked as the #2 overall non-news/sports cable program in its timeslot and led HGTV to rank as the #2 non-news/sports primetime cable network. The episode’s strong performance continued in other key demos with a .72 L3 rating among Upscale Adults 25-54 and a .94 L3 rating among Upscale Women 24-54, respective six-week increases of 158 and 175 percent. HGTV ranked as the #1 cable network among Upscale Women 25-54, and the #1 non-news/sports cable network among Upscale Adults 25-54 in primetime.



Fans were highly engaged with Rock the Block season premiere content on HGTV’s digital platforms, delivering 5.1 million total impressions and 3.8 million video views on HGTV’s Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Threads. The season premiere also generated more than 1.6 million page views on HGTV.com.



Hosted by popular carpenter, craftsman, design expert and series’ host Ty Pennington (Battle on the Beach), the new season of Rock the Block raises the stakes like never before as two seasoned veteran teams come back to the block to challenge two rookie teams hungry for a win. The HGTV powerhouse duos are facing off in an epic renovation battle just outside Salt Lake City, Utah, with the goal to clinch the highest appraised home value to claim coveted Rock the Block bragging rights and a street named in their honor. The veteran teams include Alison Victoria (Sin City Rehab) and Michel Smith Boyd (Luxe for Less) as well as Jonathan Knight (Farmhouse Fixer) and Jordan Knight (Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp), and the rookie teams include Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (Down Home Fab) and Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama (Renovation Aloha).



New episodes of Rock the Block air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and are available to stream the next day on Max® and discovery+. Fans can stream the first five seasons of the series on Max® and discovery+ and stay tuned for more new season updates on HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com and via @HGTV and #RocktheBlock on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads.



Rock the Block is produced by Big Table Media.