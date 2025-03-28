Renewed by CBS/Paramount+ for 2025 and 2026.  Tracker, George & Mindy’s First Marriage, Hollywood Squares, Elsbeth, Fire Country, NCIS, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney.

Feb. 22 (UPI) — CBS has renewed its sitcom, Ghosts, for two more seasons and ordered single seasons of an additional eight shows for the 2025-26 television season.

Returning series include Tracker, George & Mindy’s First Marriage, Hollywood Squares, Elsbeth, Fire Country, NCIS, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney.

CBS previously announced renewals Matlock and FBI. Unscripted Survivor and The Amazing Race are also set for next season.

In addition, two spinoffs are planned: Boston Blue with Donnie Wahlberg from Blue Bloods, and Sheriff Country that emerged from Fire Country.

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a press release this week.

“These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

