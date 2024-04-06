Paramount+ announces that filming has begun on Tulas King and fans can’t wait.

Paramount+ today announced that production is underway on the highly anticipated second season of the hit original series TULSA KING, starring Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone. Executive produced by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, the comedy is set to film in Oklahoma and Atlanta with multi-award nominee Craig Zisk (Weeds, The Larry Sanders Show) set to direct and executive produce. Academy Award nominee Terence Winter (The Wolf of Wall Street, The Sopranos) is slated to return as writer and executive producer. TULSA KING is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.

TULSA KING continues to be one of Paramount+’s most-watched series of all-time, ranking second only behind Sheridan’s 1923. The premiere of the series in November 2022, coupled with NFL ON CBS, set a new record at the time for subscriber growth in a single day since Paramount+’s launch, and was the most-watched series on the service while in-season. Season one of TULSA KING will make its broadcast debut on the CBS Television Network this summer prior to the launch of season two this fall. This is the most recent example of Paramount Global’s strategy that brings Paramount+ originals to new audiences on its linear platforms.

The seriesfollows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, just after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Season one recurring stars Annabella Sciorra and Tatiana Zappardino have been upped to series regulars for the second season, alongside an incredible ensemble cast that includes Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and Jay Will, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

Creator and Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan returns as executive producer. TULSA KING also is executive produced by Sylvester Stallone, David C. Glasser, Terence Winter, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Braden Aftergood. In addition to TULSA KING, Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+ includes 1883 and MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, which is currently in production on its third season, SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES, 1923, which will be going into production on its second season later this year, and the upcoming all-new series LANDMAN, starring Billy Bob Thornton.

The first season of TULSA KING is available to binge exclusively on Paramount+. For more information about Paramount+ and TULSA KING, follow @ParamountPlus and @TulsaKingTV on Facebook, and @TulsaKing on TikTok, Instagram and X.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment and news brands, is a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combining live sports, breaking news and A Mountain of Entertainment™. The streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®, the service’s cornerstone plan, is also home to SHOWTIME® content, including scripted hits and critically acclaimed nonfiction projects and films. This premium plan includes unmatched events and sports programming through the local live CBS stream, including golf, basketball and more. All Paramount+ subscribers have streaming access to CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com, and follow @ParamountPlus on social media.

About SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks is a global network of media assets that reaches over one billion people in more than 180 countries featuring some of the most iconic brands in entertainment including SHOWTIME, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Network among others – and, its Studios arm which produces 120+ series annually, including some of today’s biggest hits such as Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, Emily in Paris, 1883, 1923, George & Tammy, South Park, Tulsa King, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Challenge and Jersey Shore, to name a few.

About 101 Studios

101 Studios is a global entertainment company dedicated to the acquisition, financing, development, production and distribution of high-caliber, creator-driven content. With an unmatched television slate partnered with outstanding filmmakers and talent, 101 Studios productions include the award-winning series “Yellowstone,” “George & Tammy,” 1883 and 1923. We also produce some of the most critically acclaimed shows, such as LAWMEN: BASS REEVES, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, TULSA KING and SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS. Upcoming projects include LANDMAN, starring Billy Bob Thornton.

Building upon this success, 101 Studios’ Unscripted Division works with talented storytellers in bringing their vision to life. Some of these projects include Amazon Prime documentary “Kickback” which is an expose on the corruption inside the largest sport’s organization in the world: FIFA; “The Last Cowboy” a documentary on the high stakes world of professional horse reining and the upcoming HBO docuseries about the sexual abuse and cover-up at Ohio State University, co-produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures. On the scripted film side, past releases include the Sundance Audience award winner “Burden,” as well as the family comedy “The War With Grandpa”, the historical drama “The Current War: Director’s Cut,” and FINESTKIND. 101 Studios advocates for first-class collaboration and innovation. As an example, we are partnered with iHeartRadio and Sports Illustrated Studios on the Ambie nominated podcast “Choosing Sides: F1”. 101 Studios also produces high-profile sports content under its own label, 101 Sports. Additionally, 101 Studios’ Brand Division increases the exposure for the properties of our partners to millions across the world.