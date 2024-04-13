Netflix takes subscribers back to 1984 and some of the biggest hits including Footloose.

Netflix is celebrating the 40th anniversary of iconic films from 1984 with its “Milestone Movies: The Anniversary Collection.” These classic films are now available for streaming, allowing viewers to revisit the magic of that era. Here are some notable movies from 1984 that you can enjoy on Netflix:

  2.  It is amazing number of great number iconic films like the Brian de Palma’s sexy, smart and box office hit “Body Double” that caused plenty of critical success. The world was introduced to Kevin Bacon in his first hit film Footloose, that also had a bestselling soundtrack crafted by Kenny Logins.

Eddie Murphy was already a successful standup comedian and film star but 1984 was the year he began a franchise with Beverly Hills Cop. Detective Axel Foley became one of his most popular characters of all time. It launched two other very popular Beverly Hills Cop, II and III and there is a new one coming later this summer.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is slated for a late summer, starring Eddie Murphy, Taylour Paige, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Bacon, Judge Reinhold, and Paul Reiser.

