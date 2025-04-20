Netfix has a winner: A Charming Prince, A Feisty Commoner and One Unexpected Love Story – ‘The Royals’ now streaming.

By royal decree, issued under the crumbling chandeliers of the royal throne of Morpur, let it be known… The Royals will premiere on May 9, only on Netflix.

Once upon a time, in the vibrant city of Morpur, there lived a royal family with no riches of their own. Then comes a lady in shining armour who represents a world apart. Fixing the royal life becomes her only task. But managing Morpur Palace’s pauper Prince seems tougher than said. When Rajkumar’s polished world collides with Aam Kumari’s grit, sparks fly, egos clash, and romance blooms for this unlikely match.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, written by Neha Veena Sharma, and produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications, The Royals is the brainchild of Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, known for their pop-culture-savvy, whip-smart storytelling. The series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, featuring the stunning new on-screen couple Bhumi Pednekar playing the ambitious and feisty CEO of Work Potato, Sophia Shekhar, and Aviraaj Singh, a dashing party prince played Ishaan Khatter, alongside Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny.

Creators Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy shared, “With The Royals, we’ve mounted a romance that whips together the old-world charm of palaces and Indian royalty with glass-walled boardrooms and modern reality—where love is anything but easy. The series is about two people from completely different worlds, each fighting their own battles, constantly at odds, yet irresistibly drawn to each other in ways they never expected—remember how you never want the good one but always chase after the one you know is trouble?—that’s The Royals for you. As they clash, challenge, storm and rage against each other to prove their worth, they must also discover whether their love can survive the chaos that’s them. Expect drama, humour, and a whole lot of fire! This is our first baby with Netflix and we’re thrilled to partner with them and take The Royals beyond borders—to a global audience.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India adds, “We want every story we tell to capture the imagination of our audience enough for them to like, love and recommend the show to their friends and family. Rom-coms have a timeless charm, they make us laugh, believe in love and embrace the beautiful chaos that comes with it. With The Royals, we’ve created a modern love story that has an equally modern-day conflict. While Bridgerton and Emily in Paris showed the world how compelling romantic sagas can be, The Royals brings that sizzle and swoon to a world that’s unapologetically Indian. It’s not just a love story, it’s royalty reimagined with heart, humour and style. It’s been a joy to create this world in collaboration with Pritish Nandy Communications, and we can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with it.”

The Royals promises a romantic escapade filled with unexpected twists, crackling chemistry, and just the right touch of ‘will they or won’t they’? While we may have left the energy of brat summer behind, this sizzling on-screen pair is ready to turn up the heat with their rambunctious energy.

Will the Rajkumar and Aam Kumari find their happily ever after? You’ll just have to tune in to find out!