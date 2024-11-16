Marvel Sets Deadpool & Wolverine Disney+ streaming this weekend

Deadpool & Wolverine landed this week on Disney+

The film quickly rose to fan-favorite status following its release, earning widespread acclaim from both fans and critics for uniting Reynolds and Jackman. The highly anticipated cameos, featuring Wesley Snipes as Blade and Chris Evans as The Human Torch, enhanced the movie’s charm. Additionally, Henry Cavill’s surprise appearance as Cavillrine contributed to the movie’s memorable highlights.

The press release stated that the Disney+ version of Deadpool & Wolverine “goes far beyond the fourth wall with hilarious and insightful filmmaker commentary featuring director/producer/writer, Shawn Levy, and star/producer/writer, Ryan Reynolds.”

Disney poked fun at the film in their press release saying “Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his home world faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to… oh hell, just watch the movie. Synopses are stupid.”

Notably, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film in cinema history after surpassing 2019’s Joker, Deadpool & Wolverine earned over $1.3 billion globally in its theater run.

Fans need to subscribe to a plan to have access to watch Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+ when it arrives on the platform. The two plans that viewers can choose from include the Basic plan, which costs $9.99 per month, and the Premium plan with no ads costing $15.99 per month. Other than that, there are several bundle packs available as well.