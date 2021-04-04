Live Video of Easter Services right here on News Talk Florida at 11:15 a.m.

The path from ashes to Alleluia is one that we walk together, in community. We make our way from the solemnity of Lent to the drama of Holy Week to the glory of Easter Sunday.

This Lent and Easter, we won’t be able to gather together as we normally would. But we can still make the journey together, wherever we are. Our holy season will look a little different this year, but the destination is the same.

We look forward to traveling with you. God bless you on your way.

Please click below and follow the prompts to join the service from that Washington National Cathedral

https://www.youtube.com/user/wncathedral