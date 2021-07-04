Live video coverage of Macy’s and the Capitol Fireworks shows on NBC and PBS.

If you can’t get out to see the fireworks then the next best thing is to watch them on TV or stream them live and so here you go with how. Macy’s has been hosting breathtaking televised firework shows in New York City for quite some time. In fact, 2021 marks the 45th anniversary of the show.

The show is on NBC starting at 8 pm and can be seen live on Channel 8 in the Bay Area and 2 in Orlando you can stream it here for free on locast.org or also for free on the Peacock app. The spectacular will feature more than just colorful fireworks. Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, The Jonas Brothers, and other performers will take the stage to celebrate America’s birthday.

For the 41st year PBB will have the celebration from Washington, DC starting at 8 pm ET. The annual A Capitol Fourth airs on PBS Sunday, July 4 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET. Hosted by Vanessa Williams (who will also perform) and featuring performances by Jimmy Buffett, Renée Fleming (who will open the show with the national anthem), Cynthia Erivo, Mickey Guyton, Alan Jackson, Gladys Knight, Pentatonix, Train and more. You can hear the audio on your local National Public Radio station, and you can watch the show live online at PBS’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and website.

The local PBS station Channel 3 in Tampa/St. Pete has the fun and again you can watch for free here on locast.org or PBS also has a great website that gives you many fun angles to watch the event at this PBS site by clicking here you can also watch it if you have the PBS Passport app.

For those who want to see what happens out west then at 9 pm PT I recommend the San Diego’s Big Bay Boom takes place July 4from six locations surrounding the barges. Sure it comes on late but hey tomorrow is a holiday so check it out .

Watch the event live on the KTLA app that you can find at the app store or at Google Play. Also you can stream it on all OTT platforms.