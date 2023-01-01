Krasinski’s ‘Jack Ryan’ returns to Amazon Prime after 3-year wait

Season three of “ Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” starring John Krasinski, returns to Amazon Prime Video with a storyline that may feel familiar.

We meet Ryan, now stationed in Rome, as he discovers an underground plot by Russia to invade surrounding countries and recreate the Soviet empire.

The episodes were written three years ago, and production wrapped long before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Filming “Jack Ryan” was delayed when the pandemic forced everything to shut down. Krasinski turned his focus to a weekly homemade newscast called “ Some Good News,” sharing positive stories during a dark time. Like many, he wasn’t focused on diet and exercise while in quarantine.

Kraskinski jokes his “Some Good News” shape was ideal because you never saw him standing up as he was always seated like a newscaster. “You didn’t even see the bottom half of me. That’s where I felt most comfortable,” he said.

When it was time to buckle down, Krasinski said he was motivated by the idea that the show would be a reason for many to finally resume working after months of waiting.

“It was actually a very cleansing thing,” said Krasinski, who is also an executive producer and helps write the episodes. “I took a great responsibility with all these hundreds of people who were brave enough to put their lives on the line to bring back our industry in some small way.

“It was almost like getting into my best possible shape and self, both physically and mentally, to prepare for something that we knew would be much more different and much more harrowing, but hopefully that much more worth it.”

In the new episodes, which begin streaming on Wednesday. Ryan’s attempts to alert the CIA to his discovery about Russia result in the the agency turning on him and issuing a Red Notice calling for his arrest and extradition back to the U.S. to face charges. Ryan’s former boss James Greer (played by Wendell Pierce) assists as much as he can from the inside, and Ryan seeks out his old pal Mike November (Michael Kelly), who left the agency at the end of season two, to help thwart Russia’s plan.

Krasinski and Kelly’s relationship on screen provides some moments of levity, amid all the action and looming catastrophe. Kelly, who is known for serious roles such as “House of Cards,” says it’s a fun departure to have those lighter on-screen moments.John Krasinski gets back into ‘Jack Ryan-shape’John Krasinski returns as Jack Ryan in Amazon Prime Video series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” Krasinski says he had to work hard to get back into “Jack Ryan-shape” for filming.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” will conclude with its fourth season, which has already finished filming. Its release date has not yet been announced.