July 4th Celebration: PBS Capitol Fourth is ready to dazzle and entertain you.

The 42nd annual edition of A CAPITOL FOURTH on PBS, America’s longest-running live national Independence Day TV tradition, returns hosted by country music star and four-time Grammy-nominee Mickey Guyton. Joining Guyton, who will be hosting and performing during the celebration, will be top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway with the National Symphony Orchestra.

After making history as the first African American female artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category, Guyton went on to host the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards and performed the “National Anthem” this year at Super Bowl LV in front of an audience of 112.3 million. The line-up for A CAPITOL FOURTH will feature: