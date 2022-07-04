July 4th Celebration: PBS Capitol Fourth is ready to dazzle and entertain you.

The 42nd annual edition of A CAPITOL FOURTH on PBS, America’s longest-running live national Independence Day TV tradition, returns hosted by country music star and four-time Grammy-nominee Mickey Guyton. Joining Guyton, who will be hosting and performing during the celebration, will be top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway with the National Symphony Orchestra.
After making history as the first African American female artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category, Guyton went on to host the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards and performed the “National Anthem” this year at Super Bowl LV in front of an audience of 112.3 million. The line-up for A CAPITOL FOURTH will feature:
- Emmy and SAG Award-winning actor, singer and songwriter Darren Criss (AMERICAN CRIME STORY, GLEE);
- five-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel legend Yolanda Adams;
- multi-platinum pop artist and songwriter Andy Grammer;
- Grammy Award-winning music legend Gloria Gaynor;
- platinum-certified country music singer songwriter Jake Owen;
- ground-breaking five-time Grammy Award-winning blues musician Keb’ Mo’;
- Grammy Award-winning pianist, composer and recording artist Emily Bear (THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL);
- multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter and recording artist Loren Allred (THE GREATEST SHOWMAN); and
- the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.