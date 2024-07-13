“Inside the NFL,” moves to The CW and adds Bill Belichick joins the broadcast team.

Bill Belichick didn’t secure a coaching job in 2024, which surprised some.

Instead, he’ll be spending his time discussing football on camera. Belichick will join the cast of “Inside the NFL” this season, alongside Ryan Clark, Chris Long, and Chad Johnson, on the iconic weekly show that recently moved to The CW Network.

“Bill Belichick joining Inside the NFL is a true game-changer for this storied franchise and The CW,” The CW Network president Dennis Miller said in a statement. “Not only is he one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, but his knowledge and passion for football is truly unmatched. Fans will now get the chance to hear his insights and better understand the nuances of the game from the master himself. We cannot wait for Bill, Ryan, Chad and Chris to deliver a championship-caliber show all season long.”

“I’m thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise,” Belichick said in the same statement. “I’ve always appreciated Inside the NFL‘s depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros — Ryan, Chris and Chad — this coming season.”

Belichick’s inclusion instantly elevates the quality of Inside the NFL, a show already revered for its unique insights from those who know the game best. Adding the greatest coach in NFL history should only enhance it further.

