Holiday Weekend- Pop Culture Jeopardy airs this week on Prime Video.

Today, Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly-anticipated new series Pop Culture Jeopardy!, which will premiere Wednesday, December 4 on Prime Video with three episodes, followed by three new episodes weekly. The 40-episode Amazon MGM Studios Original series, hosted by Colin Jost, will be available exclusively on Prime Video in the US, UK, Mexico/LATAM, Spain, Australia, and New Zealand. The new show will be part of Prime Video’s Winning Wednesdays programming, joining a fun-filled lineup that includes Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?, Buy It Now, and Amazon Wish List Games.



Pop Culture Jeopardy! Is a brand-new twist on the classic quiz show’s “answer-and-question” format that combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture. Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize of $300,000 and ultimate bragging rights.



Pop Culture Jeopardy! is produced by Sony Pictures Television for Prime Video. Eight-time Emmy® Award winner, Michael Davies, serves as executive producer.





