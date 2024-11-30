Holiday Weekend – Ensemble Cast Locks For Romantic Comedy Feature ‘Champagne Problems’ For Netflix

Minka Kelly is headed to the city of love. In new romantic comedy Champagne Problems, the Euphoria star plays an ambitious executive who travels to France to secure the acquisition of a world-renowned champagne brand before Christmas. But her plans are upended when she falls into a whirlwind romance with a charming Parisian — who turns out to be the founder’s son. Mon dieu!

The film is written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson, who previously brought you the swoon-worthy Love in the Villaand Love, Guaranteed.

Check back here for additional cast announcements and an upcoming release date. In the meantime, you can revisit Kelly’s breakthrough role in Friday Night Lights, now streaming on Netflix, and keep an eye out for her upcoming romance-fueled family drama Ransom Canyon alongside Josh Duhamel. L’amour is in the air.