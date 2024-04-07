Hallmark smash hit When Calls the Heart returns for season 11 tonight at 9 p.m.

Season 11 of the Hallmark Channel series will premiere tonight at 9/8c.

The 12-episode season follows the shocking end to season 10, in which Elizabeth broke off her engagement to Lucas amid her developing feelings for Nathan. As if that wasn’t enough drama, the season finale revealed that Lucas, fresh off being elected governor, was in danger, as an unknown figure approached him.

The upcoming season, which will explore renewal and redemption, will follow Elizabeth as she gets a fresh start, complete with romance, challenges and new style. Elizabeth and Nathan’s storyline will continue, as they’ll navigate their growing romantic feelings while also leaning on each other amid parenting obstacles.

Elsewhere, Lucas must confront his past in order to lead Hope Valley into the future, while Bill and Rosemary team up to unravel a mystery putting their entire community at risk.

“Time has flown by since the end of season 10 and I cannot put into words how thrilled I am for the premiere of season 11 of When Calls the Heart,” Erin, who also executive produces the series, says. “It’s such a warm feeling to know that we have the loyalty, love, and longevity to make it this far and that is a true testament to our viewers.”

“I’m beyond proud and grateful to our hardworking crew, writers, producers, cast, and Hallmark Channel for their vision and support,” she continues. “I cannot wait for viewers to tune in to this season and to continue on this journey with all of us! Season 11 delivers more heart than ever before!”

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, agrees, saying, “If there’s anything we can take away from the success of When Calls the Heart, it’s that these stories, these characters, and essentially their lives, is that they resonate and they matter deeply to so many of our viewers. Eleven seasons is a celebration of the kind of heartwarming content that we strive to bring to the fans every year.”