FX’s “Shōgun” Premiere Breaks Records With 9 Million Views Globally on Hulu and Disney+

LONDON, UK – FX’s 10-episode limited series Shōgun—an epic saga of war, passion, and power set in feudal Japan, based on James Clavell’s bestselling novel—garnered 9 million views* globally for the premiere episode across Hulu and Disney+, based on six days of streaming—making it the No. 1 scripted General Entertainment series premiere globally.VIDEOS BELOWDomestically, Shōgun is the No. 1 FX premiere on Hulu, just ahead of The Bear Season 2, aided by viewership from Hulu on Disney+. Internationally, Shōgun is No. 1 across all General Entertainment series releases, ahead of The Kardashians Season 1.

The first three episodes of Shōgun are now streaming, and new episodes will debut every Tuesday through 23 April. The next episode, “The Eightfold Fence,” will begin streaming Tuesday, 12 March, on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories and will air at 10 pm ET/PT on FX.

Shōgun is created for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, with Marks serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo. Alongside Cosmo Jarvis who stars as John Blackthorne, the series features an acclaimed Japanese cast—unprecedented for a U.S. production—that includes producer Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko, Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji, Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu, Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro, Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado, Yuka Kouri as Kiku, and Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata.

*A view is defined as total stream time divided by runtime.

Running through March 14, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ Standard with Ads for £1.99/month for three months by visiting disneyplus.com, with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime. This is a £9 saving compared to the regular £4.99 monthly price for three months.

There’s something for everyone to watch, adding new TV series, blockbuster movies and exclusive Originals throughout the year under its six brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star. With a library of entertainment spanning everything from documentaries to critically acclaimed drama, and comedy to classic animation. Customers can enjoy anything from, the latest season of FX’s “The Bear” and “Shōgun” or Searchlight’s “Suncoast”.

X: @DisneyPlusUK

Instagram: @DisneyPlusUK

Facebook: @DisneyPlusUK

TikTok: @DisneyUK

Hashtag: #ShogunFX

Official Site: https://www.fxnetworks.com/shogun