For May there are some shows and movies on MAX that are real gems. Here is everything you need to know.

There are plenty things to like in MAX starting with the second series of Conan O’ Brien Must Go!!!!

Debuts May 8

Max Original Unscripted Series

CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO S2

3 Episodes

Rollout: Episodes debut weekly

Logline: In this riotously funny travel series, Conan O’Brien experiences local cultures and connects with fans he previously met on his podcast.

Credits: Produced by Conaco; executive producers are Conan O’Brien and Jeff Ross.

Debuts May 15

Max Original Drama Series

DUSTER

8 Episodes

Rollout: Episodes debut weekly

Logline: Set in the 1970s Southwest, the series explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.

Cast: Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson, Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez, and Benjamin Charles Watson.

Credits: The first two episodes are written by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan; first two episodes directed by and executive produced by Steph Green; series is executive produced by J.J. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich for Bad Robot; executive produced by LaToya Morgan for TinkerToy Productions. Produced in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Debuts May 29

Max Original Comedy Series

AND JUST LIKE THAT… S3

12 Episodes

Rollout: Episodes debut weekly

Logline: From executive producer Michael Patrick King, AND JUST LIKE THAT… follows Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema, and LTW navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex, and friendship in their 50s in New York City.

Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells, and John Corbett.

Credits: AND JUST LIKE THAT… is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and Susan Fales-Hill. The HBO series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.

“And Just Like That…The Writers Room Companion Podcast: Returning for season 3, the podcast features executive producer, writer, and director Michael Patrick King along with show writers such as Elisa Zuritsky, Julie Rottenberg, Susan Fales-Hill, Samantha Irby, Rachel Palmer and Lucas Froehlich. They will unpack the season’s storylines, discuss the fashion, and offer exclusive behind-the-scenes commentary—from personal stories that made their way into the scripts to what was left on the cutting room floor.”

Films

Debuts May 2

Before the Door Pictures Film

ADULT BEST FRIENDS

Logline: Katie and Delaney, inseparable since childhood, find their paths diverging in their 30s. When Katie’s boyfriend proposes, she plans a nostalgic trip with Delaney, intending to soften the blow by sharing the news in a familiar setting.

Cast: Delaney Buffett, Katie Corwin, Zachary Quinto, Mason Gooding and Cazzie David.

Credits: Directed by Delaney Buffet. Written by Delaney Buffett and Katie Corwin. Produced by Marie Nikolova and Delaney Buffett. Executive Producers are Zachary Quinto, Evan Arnold, Katie Corwin and Adam McCurdy.

Debuts May 16

A24 Film

THE BRUTALIST

Logline: Escaping post-war Europe, visionary architect László Toth arrives in America to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet after being forced apart during wartime by shifting borders and regimes. On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren recognizes his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost…

Cast: Academy Award®-winner Adrien Brody, Academy Award®-nominated Felicity Jones, Academy Award®-nominated Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, with Isaach de Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola.

Credits: Directed by Brady Corbet. Written by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold. Produced by Brady Corbet, Trevor Matthews, Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, Andrew Lauren and D.J. Gugenheim.

Debuts May 31 at 8pm ET

HBO Original Film

MOUNTAINHEAD

Logline: A group of billionaire friends get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.

Cast: Steve Carell as Randall, Jason Schwartzman as Souper (Hugo Van Yalk), Cory Michael Smith as Venis, and Ramy Youssef as Jeff. Additional supporting cast includes Hadley Robinson as Hester, Andy Daly as Casper, Ali Kinkade as Berry, Daniel Oreskes as Dr. Phipps, David Thompson as Leo, Ami MacKenzie as Janine and Ava Kostia as Paula.

Credits: The HBO Original film is written and directed by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Tony Roche, Will Tracy, Mark Mylod, and Jill Footlick.

Documentaries

Debuts May 1

HBO Original Documentary Series

100 FOOT WAVE S3

5 Episodes

Rollout: Episodes debut weekly at 9 p.m. ET

Logline: The series returns for a third season to chronicle the globe-trotting adventures of big wave surfer Garrett McNamara, his wife Nicole and their young family, as well as those of fellow surfers Andrew “Cotty” Cotton, CJ Macias, Justine DuPont, Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca, Nic von Rupp, Kai Lenny, Pedro “Scooby” Vianna, Tony Laureano, Ian Cosenza, Michelle des Bouillons, and others. 100 FOOT WAVE expands from the cliff tops of Nazaré, Portugal, where McNamara first set a big wave world record in 2011, to exciting new locales such as Cortes Bank in the far reaches of the Pacific Ocean, Safi, Morocco, Montaldo, Italy, and O’ahu, Hawaii for the rarely held Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. The adrenaline-filled series closely follows these extreme athletes’ drive and passion, with cameras by their side for the highs and lows of their lives – the doubts and tragedies, the euphoria and triumphs, the life-changing decisions, the fears that haunt them and the challenges that fuel them.

Credits: HBO Documentary Films presents 100 FOOT WAVE, a production of Topic Studios, Library Films, and Amplify Pictures. Directed by Chris Smith; executive produced by Chris Smith, Joe Lewis, Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman, Zach Rothfeld, Vincent Kardasik. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Bentley Weiner.

Debuts May 23

HBO Original Two-Part Documentary

PEE-WEE AS HIMSELF

Rollout: Parts 1 and 2 debut back-to-back beginning at 8 p.m. ET

Logline: Driven by a soul-baring interview with Paul Reubens, the man behind the iconic character Pee-wee Herman, PEE-WEE AS HIMSELF is the definitive portrait of the comedic performer, and a window into his never before discussed personal life. Determined to correct the record and tell the factual story of his life, Reubens excavates his kaleidoscopic influences, origins in the circus and avant-garde performance theater, and career choices, while reflecting on the reasoning behind, and the consequences of, severing his beloved alter ego from his authentic self.

Credits: HBO Documentary Films presents PEE-WEE AS HIMSELF, an Elara & First Love Films Production. Directed and executive produced by Matt Wolf; produced by Emma Tillinger Koskoff; executive produced by Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Paul Reubens, Candace Tomarken, and Kyle Martin. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez.

LIVE SPORTS IN MAY

Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET.

Pre- and post-event programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each event.

NBA Playoffs

May 1

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

May 3

Playoffs – 1st Round, TBA

May 4

Playoffs – 1st Round, TBA

May 5

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

May 6

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

May 7

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

May 11

Playoff Single Game, TBA

May 12

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

May 13

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

May 14

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

May 18

Playoffs – 2nd Round, TBA

May 19

Playoffs – 2nd Round, TBA

May 21

Eastern Conf. Finals Game #1, TBA

May 23

Eastern Conf. Finals Game #2, TBA

May 25

Eastern Conf. Finals Game #3, TBA

May 27

Eastern Conf. Finals Game #4, TBA

May 29

Eastern Conf. Finals Game #5, TBA

May 31

Eastern Conf. Finals Game #6, TBA

*Note: Specific teams/times will be announced at a later date

NHL Playoffs

May 1

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

May 2

Playoffs, TBA

May 4

Playoffs – 1st Round, TBA

May 8

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

May 9

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

May 10

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

May 11

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

May 15

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

May 16

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

May 18

Playoffs – 1st Round, TBA

May 22

Conference Finals, TBA

May 24

Conference Finals, TBA

May 26

Conference Finals, TBA

May 28

Conference Finals, TBA

May 30

Conference Finals, TBA

*Note: Specific teams/times will be announced at a later date

MLB

May 6

San Diego Padres vs New York Yankees, 7 p.m.

May 13

Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers, 6:30 p.m.

May 20

New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox, 6:30 p.m.

May 27

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR

May 4

Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY, 3:30 p.m.

May 11

AdventHealth 400, 3 p.m.

May 18

NASCAR All-Star Open, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR All-Star Race, 8 p.m.

May 25

Coca-Cola 600, 6 p.m.

U.S. Soccer

May 31

USWNT vs China, 5:30 p.m.

Roland Garros

May 19

Practice, 1 – 7 p.m.

Qualifying, from 10 a.m.

May 20

Practice, 1 – 7 p.m.

Qualifying, from 10 a.m.

May 21

Practice, 1 – 7 p.m.

Qualifying, from 10 a.m.

May 22

Practice, 1 – 7 p.m.

Qualifying, from 10 a.m.

May 23

Practice, 1 – 7 p.m.

Qualifying, from 10 a.m.

May 25

1st Round, from 11 a.m.

May 26

1st Round, from 11 a.m.

May 27

1st Round, from 11 a.m.

May 28

2nd Round, from 11 a.m.

May 29

2nd Round, from 11 a.m.

May 30

3rd Round, from 11 a.m.

May 31

3rd Round, from 11 a.m.

*Live Sports available only on select plans. Plan availability varies by subscription provider. Check with your subscription provider for details

ALL ELITE WRESTLING (AEW) IN MAY



May 3

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

May 4

Double or Nothing (2021)

May 7

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

May 8

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

May 11

Double or Nothing (2022)

May 14

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

May 16

AEW Dynamite archives (summer/fall 2020)

All Out (2020)

Full Gear (2020)

May 17

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

May 18

Double or Nothing (2023)

May 21

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

May 22

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

AEW Collision, Countdown to Double or Nothing 2025, 10 p.m.

May 28

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

May 31

AEW Collision, 11:30 p.m.

TITLES COMING TO MAX IN MAY

*This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change

May 1

100 Foot Wave, Season 3 (HBO Original)

A Haunted House (2013)

A Haunted House 2 (2014)

A Private War (2018)

Badman’s Country (1958)

Barricade (1950)

Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940)

Carson City (1952)

Chronicle (2012)

Chronicle: Director’s Cut (2012)

Dallas (1950)

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1B (Max Original)

Enter The Dragon (1973)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fort Dobbs (1958)

Fort Worth (1951)

Funny People (2009)

Hannibal (2001)

In the Fade (2017)

Inception (2010)

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Lone Star (1952)

Lost River (2015)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Megan Leavey (2017)

Notting Hill (1999)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Rachel and the Stranger (1948)

Rancho Notorious (1952)

Red Tails (2012)

Ride, Vaquero! (1953)

Riding Shotgun (1954)

Rocky Mountain (1950)

Royal Wedding (1951)

San Antonio (1945)

Santa Fe Trail (1940)

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend (1957)

Son of Belle Starr (1953)

Son of the Mask (2005)

Springfield Rifle (1952)

Stars in My Crown (1950)

Tall in the Saddle (1944)

Tall Man Riding (1955)

The Band Wagon (1953)

The Bounty Hunter (1954)

The First Texan (1956)

The Goonies (1985)

The Kissing Bandit (1948)

The Left-Handed Gun (1958)

The Man Behind the Gun (1953)

The Mortal Storm (1940)

The Naked Spur (1953)

The Oklahoma Kid (1939)

The Oklahoman (1957)

The Painted Hills (1951)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Shining (1980)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Young Guns (1956)

They Died with Their Boots On (1941)

This Means War (2012)

This Means War: Extended Edition (2012)

Thunder Over the Plains (1953)

Trail Street (1947)

Vengeance Valley (1951)

Vivacious Lady (1938)

We Bought a Zoo (2011)

Westbound (1959)

Westward the Women (1951)

Wichita (1955)

Ziegfeld Girl (1941)

May 2

Adult Best Friends (2024)

Malditos, Season 1 (Max Original)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9A (Cartoon Network)

May 3

Ready Player One (2018)

May 6

Fareed Zakaria: The War on Government (CNN)

Talking Pictures Podcast – Special Video Episode with Eli Roth Recorded At TCM Classic Film Festival

The Playboy Murders, Season 3 (ID)

Toxic, Season 1 (ID)

May 8

Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 2 (Max Original)

May 9

Bloody Trophy (Krwawe Trofeum) (Max Original)

The Whale (A24, 2022)

May 11

Delicious Miss Brown, Season 10 (Food Network)

The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood, Season 1 (ID)

May 12

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

May 13

Betting on Paradise, Season 1 (HGTV)

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)

Dream Destination: A Surprise Trip, Season 1 (discovery+)

May 14

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, Season 1 (Food Network)

Mini Reni, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

May 15

Duster, Season 1 (Max Original)

Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 2 (Max Original)

United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper, Season 2 (CNN Original)

May 16

The Brutalist (A24)

May 17

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2E (Cartoon Network)

May 18

Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)

Say Yes to the Dress, Season 21 (TLC)

May 19

American Monster: Abuse of Power, Season 1 (ID)

May 20

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

May 21

Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 5 (ID)

May 22

Expedition Files, Season 2 (Discovery)

May 23

Pee-wee as Himself (HBO Original)

Restoring Galveston, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)

Silly Sundays, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

May 25

Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France, Season 1 (TLC)

May 28

Down Home Fab, Season 3 (HGTV)

May 29

And Just Like That…, Season 3 (Max Original)

May 31

Mountainhead (HBO Original)