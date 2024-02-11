For all the kids how to Watch Super Bowl LVIII on Nickelodeon

SO HANG ON, NICKELODEON IS HOSTING SUPER BOWL LVIII?

YUP! The rumors are true-mors! It’s the ACTUAL Super Bowl on Nickelodeon’s turf – and live from Bikini Bottom. Tune-in on February 11th at 6:30pm ET!

We’ve got the same game start-time, same NFL teams, and same real-time game-action – except we have SLIME, SpongeBob, Dora, and awesome AR-animation. Long story short, it’s the collab of a life-Slime.

WHERE CAN MY FAMILY WATCH THE NICKELODEON BROADCAST?

Awesome question, keep ‘em coming. You can watch the Nick-ified Super Bowl LVIII (58) simul-cast on Nickelodeon, through your TV or cable provider!

Of course, if you’re like, no thanks I’m all good on Slime and SpongeBob (??? okay lol), you can still watch the live broadcast on CBS, or livestream it on Paramount+!

Look out for us on Cox, DirecTV (Channel 299 East & 300 West), DirecTV Stream, DISH (Channel 170), Hulu + Live TV, Optimum (Channel 121), Spectrum, Verizon Fios, Xfinity, YouTube TV, and more (check your local listing)!

WHAT MAKES THE NICKELODEON BROADCAST DIFFERENT FROM THE REGULAR BROADCAST?

When it comes to the Nickelodeon stream, expect the unexpected. Think all kinds of Slimey stunts, special appearances from Nickelodeon favorite characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, and the rest of the Bikini Bottom gang, wacky player facts, AWESOME easter eggs, and SO. MUCH. MORE. You won’t miss any of The Big Game’s big plays or a minute of football-y action – but you will get a whole lot more NICK.

IS THE NICKELODEON SUPER BOWL BROADCAST JUST FOR KIDS?

NO WAY! The Nickified broadcast is for lovers of Slime and really good sports time. Whether you’re 2 or 102, you’ll get a kick out of the way we’re gonna play.

WHO’S PLAYING THE NICKELODEON HALFTIME SHOW?

These are our Confessions (Part II) – it’s Usher’s world, we’re just simulcasting it (and we sure Don’t Mind…okay that’s our last Usher pun.)

Whether you’re watching on Nickelodeon or CBS, Usher’s got this year’s Apple Music Half Time Show Super Bowl Halftime Show on lock. Consider this your official reminder to brush up on U REMIND ME lyrics before game day!

DID NICKELODEON MAKE ANY AWESOME, SUPER BOWL-RELATED STUFF THAT MY FAMILY AND I SHOULD KNOW ABOUT?

Wow, you are a non-stop excellent question MACHINE! The answer is YES! If you’re looking for fun ways to get your family excited about the Slimiest game in football history, we are extremely here to help.

1. SPONGEBOBble-IFY YOUR WHOLE FAMILY!

Did you catch our mega-spongey AR filter? Turn the whole fam into a Bikini Bottom bobblehead and unlock underwater treasures! Click here to play now.

2. BRUSH UP ON YOUR FOOTBALL KNOWLEDGE ON NICK.COM!

From positional breakdowns to player safety 101, Nick.com has TONS of awesome, informative content for the football fans (or fans to be) you have at home!

3. PLAY SPONGEBOB SIMULATOR ON ROBLOX

You like Roblox, don’t you Mr. Krabs?

Roblox meets Bikini Bottom in this AWESOME new collaboration! Check out the NEW SpongeBob Simulator for SUPER special surprises ahead of the Big Game.

Don’t forget to jump into TMNT Battle Tycoon, Super NFL Tycoon, Twilight Daycare and Easy Obby for a MEGA cross-game challenge. Complete quests, answer pre-game trivia, interact with SpongeBob and friends and unlock NEW and EXCLUSIVE in-game items.

4. VISIT NICKELODEON AT THE SUPER BOWL EXPERIENCE

If you happen to be in Las Vegas February 7th-11th, be sure to stop by the Super Bowl Experience! Play games, grab some spongey swag, pose for your NVP photo-op, and help us celebrate the collab of a life-slime!

THIS SOUNDS REALLY FUN. SHOULD I HOST A NICKELODEON SUPER BOWL WATCH PARTY?

That’s a SPLAT-TASTIC idea! From recipes to play-along printables to Sponge-approved decor, check out our How to Throw a Super Bowl LVIII on Nickelodeon Watch Party guide.

OKAY I’M READY. ARE YOU READY?

We are SO READY! Tune-in on February 11th at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PT to join SpongeBob and the rest of the Bikini Bottom crew on all-new turf.

PSSSSST…. Need something to keep everyone busy before kick-off? Check out the Nickelodeon Football Activity Playbook!