Entertainment Weekend:Elite Chefs Battle for the Culinary Throne In New Food Network Series House of Knives

Food Network welcomes a roster of top-tier chefs to the ultimate culinary arena in the epic new series House of Knives, where talented, innovative and ruthless contenders must use their cooking, strategy and survival skills to make it to the throne. Led by host Scott Conant and esteemed Culinary Council members Judy Joo and Marcus Samuelsson, the eight-episode competition names a weekly ruler based on challenges that reflect the contenders’ personal stories, food influences and cultures, while the least successful chefs are banished. There are always six players in the game, so eliminations are followed with a dramatic reveal: a brand-new legendary chef entering the arena. House of Knives premieres Tuesday, March 18th at 9pm (all times ET/PT) on Food Network and streaming next day on MAX and in the final chapter on Tuesday, May 6th at 9pm, only one chef will claim the throne and win the $100,000 grand prize.

“The House of Knives arena is all about extreme talent and gameplay – only the strongest contenders have a chance at the crown,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Our viewers are in for a unique experience watching these chefs fight for their name by showcasing their personal food style and stories.”

Chefs competing for the House of Knives throne over the season include Anne Burrell, Shirley Chung, Kelsey Bernard Clark, Poppy O’Toole, Viet Pham, Jonathon Sawyer, Martel Stone, John Tesar and Claudette Zepeda.

In the series premiere, host Scott Conant summons six of the world’s most prestigious and talented chefs to the House of Knives arena for the groundbreaking competition where culinary skill meets strategy. Chefs must create dishes using a signature ingredient in hopes of impressing Culinary Council members Conant, Judy Joo and Marcus Samuelsson. After the winning contender becomes the very first to sit on the throne and the least successful is banished, nerves are rattled as a culinary legend enters the arena and joins the competition. In the next round, a huge advantage is given to the chef who demonstrates the best mastery of spicy cuisine. The eight-episode season culminates in the finale on Tuesday, May 6th where one chef claims the culinary crown and wins the $100,000 grand prize.

Fans can head to Food Network on social to keep up with all the drama of the competition, see who is still in the running for the throne, go behind the scenes with the chefs and follow along and chat with other fans using #HouseOfKnives. They can also check out FoodNetwork.com for House of Knives news, updates, competitor information and more.

House of Knives is produced by the old school for Food Network.