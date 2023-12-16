Entertainment Weekend:Barbra Streisand to receive lifetime achievement award at SAG Awards

James Williams
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barbra Streisand will receive the lifetime achievement award at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The “Yentl” and “The Prince of Tides” star will be the 59th recipient of the SAG-AFTRA tribute on Feb. 24 at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, the guild announced Thursday. This year’s SAG Awards, coming on the heels of the longest strike in SAG-AFTRA history, will be streamed live on Netflix.

In November, the 81-year-old Streisand published “My Name is Barbra,” a well-received nearly 1,000-page memoir that chronicles her rise from working-class Brooklyn to global fame.

“Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew’s Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen,” Streisand said in a statement Thursday. “The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true. This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire.”

Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president, called Streisand “an icon and unparalleled talent.”

“Her enduring career is a testament to her genuine performances, connecting with audiences on a profound level,” Drescher said in a statement. “She is a colossal icon with a relentless work ethic, evolving with each stage of her remarkable journey. We celebrate Barbra Streisand not just for her achievements but for the enduring legacy she has carved.”

The honor will add to a long list of awards Streisand, an EGOT-winner, has received over her career, including two Academy Awards, four Emmys, 10 Grammys and a Tony

