Entertainment Weekend:

Tiffany “Rex” Simpson, portrayed by Emma Roberts, has always aspired to explore space. Despite life’s unexpected turns, she remains resolute. With her best friend Nadine’s (Poppy Liu) help, Rex embellishes her application and secures a spot in NASA’s highly competitive astronaut training program. Overwhelmed yet undeterred, Rex leans on her sharp wit and tenacity to excel.

NASA’s program directors, Pam (Gabrielle Union) and Logan (Tom Hopper), are impressed, but the question remains: Can Rex complete her training and reach the stars without her secret being discovered? “Space Cadet,” a film written and directed by Liz W. Garcia, celebrates individuality, ambition, and the pursuit of dreams.

Cast

Emma Roberts, Tom Hopper, Poppy Liu and Gabrielle Union, Kuhoo Verma, Desi Lydic, Sebastián Yatra, Yasha Jackson, Andrew Call, Troy Iwata, Josephine Huang, Dave Foley, Sam Robards, Joshua Harto