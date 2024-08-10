Entertainment Weekend:

James Williams
Tiffany “Rex” Simpson, portrayed by Emma Roberts, has always aspired to explore space. Despite life’s unexpected turns, she remains resolute. With her best friend Nadine’s (Poppy Liu) help, Rex embellishes her application and secures a spot in NASA’s highly competitive astronaut training program. Overwhelmed yet undeterred, Rex leans on her sharp wit and tenacity to excel.

NASA’s program directors, Pam (Gabrielle Union) and Logan (Tom Hopper), are impressed, but the question remains: Can Rex complete her training and reach the stars without her secret being discovered? “Space Cadet,” a film written and directed by Liz W. Garcia, celebrates individuality, ambition, and the pursuit of dreams.

Cast

Emma Roberts, Tom Hopper, Poppy Liu and Gabrielle Union, Kuhoo Verma, Desi Lydic, Sebastián Yatra, Yasha Jackson, Andrew Call, Troy Iwata, Josephine Huang, Dave Foley, Sam Robards, Joshua Harto

James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.