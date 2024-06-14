Entertainment Weekend: Warner Bros. Discovery’s Entertainment Networks Showcase 3,000 Hours of Original Cross-Platform Content

Chairman and CEO of U.S. Networks Kathleen Finch talked about the group’s focus on expanding its global franchises and developing new shows that are platform-agnostic, with the ability to both drive linear ratings and engage audiences on WBD’s streaming platform Max. In emphasizing WBD’s strength across the true crime, food, home, relationship, adult animation and adventure genres, Finch announced that John Cena will host Discovery’s 36th annual Shark Week and Food Network will create a baking competition inspired by WBD’s Harry Potter.

“We are the most powerful creators of unscripted content across platforms and places. We draw the biggest collective audience in cable, and provide an unparalleled way to reach consumers in a trusted environment. Our shows, franchises and brands continue to deliver value to consumers and advertisers on linear and on Max. Regardless of how or where they watch, viewers come to WBD for our addictive content,” Finch said during the presentation. “Only at WBD could we bring one of the biggest action stars face-to-face with the ocean’s biggest predators as John Cena hosts this year’s Shark Week, and also travel to Hogwarts in an innovative new way.”

With more than 3,000 hours of original content created annually, WBD’s networks, including TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, OWN, ID, TNT, TBS, and Adult Swim, make more hours of cable television than any other portfolio. In 2023, the Networks accounted for 9 of the top 10 freshman shows in cable, including the top new show of the year in cable.

Finch announced several new programs joining the Networks’ line-up as well as the return of many fan favorites, including:

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking WBD’s iconic Harry Potter franchise is making its way to the kitchen… in this new competition show, innovative pastry chefs craft spellbinding sweet creations inspired by Harry Potter. With the series set against the incredible backdrop of Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, the contenders will have unprecedented access to the actual sets where the films were made as they present their creations to the judges and special guests. Viewers will see beloved locations, including inside The Great Hall at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Platform 9¾, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, The Burrow as well as props, costumes, and clips from the blockbuster films. Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking will delight viewers as it blends the magic of Harry Potter with the very real talent of exceptional pastry chefs.

Shark Week hosted by John Cena John Cena will host Discovery Channel’s annual celebration and investigation of shark habits and behaviors, which will kick off on Sunday, July 7. The week-long event will include the next chapter in the hit show Belly of the Beast Pt. 2, which is a terrifying and fascinating real look at a great white shark feeding frenzy. Viewers can also sink their teeth into: Monster Hammerhead: Species X about a potential new hammerhead species, and Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood, which follows a great white terrorizing a local village.

The Flip Off Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall built a home-flipping empire and top HGTV series with Flip or Flop. But it all came crashing down after their much-publicized divorce. Now, the exes are back — along with their new spouses Heather Rae El Moussa and Josh Hall — for a throwdown competition to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, and the chance at bragging rights. The series launches in early 2025 with a super-sized premiere when Tarek and Christina are sure to bring the flipping drama!

Fatal Destination The show, which is narrated and executive produced by Jessica Biel, takes viewers to exotic destinations to expose the dark side of paradise. Each episode takes audiences on alluring adventures where the consequences of being a tourist are anything but a dream vacation. Stories unfold through first-person accounts of friends, family, locals, journalists, and law enforcement. The series will debut in 2025.

Chateau Impossible When Daphne Reckert and her husband Ian Andrew Figuera learn they’ve inherited a French chateau from Daphne’s late grandfather, the young California couple decide to risk everything. Instead of selling the castle, they sell all their possessions, move to France, and take the biggest financial gamble of their lives by undertaking the restoration of a 500-year-old, 29-bedroom chateau, which also comes with a giant, looming tax bill. They’ll face budget challenges, a language barrier, and endless daunting projects – all to transform the ancient chateau into a livable, income-producing property. The HGTV series premieres in 2025.

Returning Shows and Franchise Extensions Food Network favorite Bobby Flay returns in Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown this November. All-star guests like Ina Garten and Sunny Anderson bring the holiday festivities to the kitchen as they battle to take down Bobby. The top new cable show of 2023, TLC’s 90 Day: The Last Resort, will be back for season 2 in a new location this winter. In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of “Rick and Morty,” Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being. The second season of OWN’s Love & Marriage: Detroit will premiere on July 27. Bobby Flay and his titans, Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson, return for a third season of Food Network’s Bobby’s Triple Threat on June 18. Big Ticket Movies on TNT brings the biggest movies from the theaters to viewers’ homes on Sundays and Mondays. Expect to see hits of every genre, including Warner Bros. Pictures titles like The Batman, Dune, and Black Adam coming soon. BBQ Brawl returns with Bobby Flay, Sunny Anderson and series newcomer Michael Voltaggio coaching twelve of the best pitmasters from across the country in high-stakes outdoor BBQ challenges until only one is named “Master of ‘Cue.” The show will be back on Food Network on July 8.



