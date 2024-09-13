Entertainment Weekend: Universal Orlando Resort Shares First-Ever Details About Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel at Universal Epic Universe, Opening in 2025

Developed by the Same Creative Team Behind Epic Universe, Universal Helios Grand Hotel Draws Inspiration from the Astronomical and Mythological Themes of Celestial Park and Features the Destination’s Very First Dedicated Theme Park Entrance for the Hotel’s Guests

Universal Orlando Resort shares brilliant new details about Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel – a spectacular 500-room resort located at the much-anticipated Universal Epic Universe theme park opening in 2025. Brought to life by the award-winning Universal Creative team and co-owned and operated by Loews Hotels & Co, Universal Helios Grand Hotel is a majestic Mediterranean-inspired escape rising above the lush gardens and scenic waters of Celestial Park at Epic Universe. Designed to blend immersion and relaxation to create a hotel stay like no other, this palatial resort features tranquil sleeping accommodations, entertaining amenities for the whole family to enjoy, divine dining options, a stunning rooftop bar and the hotel’s very own dedicated entrance to the new theme park.

Bringing the destination’s portfolio to a total of 11 hotels and 11,000 guest rooms, Universal Helios Grand Hotel builds upon Universal’s more than three decades of expertise in world-class entertainment and creative theming – combined with Loews Hotels’ hospitality and service excellence – to set a new standard in immersive hotel experiences. Only here can guests unwind in the serenity of a sunlit retreat in one moment and then within minutes find themselves in the heart of exhilarating theme park adventures. Universal Helios Grand Hotel is so much more than just a place to stay; it’s the crown jewel of Epic Universe and the pinnacle of Universal Orlando’s hotel experiences.

Welcome to Universal Helios Grand Hotel

As soon as guests step into this radiant sanctuary, they will be transported to a fantastical world within the palace of Helios, the Greek god of the sun, adorned with beautiful details of celestial patterns, dazzling constellations and elegant yet casual Mediterranean design elements. And through the lobby’s magnificent floor-to-ceiling windows is a breathtaking vista of Celestial Park – boasting some of the best views of Epic Universe in the entire hotel and immersing guests in the park’s brilliance by day and night.



From the beautifully appointed sleeping rooms to the polished public spaces to the exceptional amenities, Universal Helios Grand Hotel offers:

Serene Guest Rooms and Spacious Suites

Bright, inviting and warm, the guest rooms and suites of Universal Helios Grand Hotel evoke the tranquility of a blissful garden – with many of the rooms offering fantastic views of Epic Universe. And unique to Universal Helios Grand Hotel are the imaginative How to Train Your Dragon Kids’ Suites, where little ones can take to the skies and rest amongst dragons in a colorful room inspired by the Viking village of Berk.

Dedicated Entrance to Universal Epic Universe

Located off the lobby is the hotel’s dedicated entrance into Epic Universe – an unparalleled amenity for guests of Universal Helios Grand Hotel that provides direct, convenient access to and from the theme park (valid theme park admission required).

Bar Helios

A sparkling and stylish rooftop lounge, Bar Helios at Universal Helios Grand Hotel offers a delectable menu of creative tapas and familiar favorites, thoughtfully-handcrafted specialty cocktails, and unmatched 360-degree views of Epic Universe and beyond – making this the perfect spot for guests to kick back in the evening after a busy day in the parks.

Resort-style Pool

The oasis of the zero-entry pool is the ultimate spot for rest and relaxation – complete with underwater speakers, poolside cabanas available for rent, a hot tub, poolside movies, recreational activities and more.

Additional Universal Helios Grand Hotel Features

Guests of Universal Helios Grand Hotel can also enjoy:

a complimentary state-of-the-art fitness center featuring a variety of strength and cardio equipment;

featuring a variety of strength and cardio equipment; a game room for guests to blast, zap and race their way through a collection of arcade games with the purchase of a game card;

for guests to blast, zap and race their way through a collection of arcade games with the purchase of a game card; a Universal Orlando Resort Store for guests to purchase everything from sundries and necessities to Universal Orlando merchandise; and so much more.

Dining Options at Universal Helios Grand Hotel

Guests looking to have a meal or grab a quick snack in between visits to the parks can choose from a variety of unique dining options, including:

Flora Taverna

A full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner and lobby bar with a light and airy atmosphere – featuring an open-style kitchen with live cooking, Mediterranean comfort foods, pizza ovens, and al fresco seating overlooking the beautiful scenery of Celestial Park;

Aurora Market

A contemporary coffee shop and market offering freshly-roasted coffees, delightful grab-and-go food items and enticing snack and dessert options from morning to night;

Lotus Lagoon

A poolside bar and grill where guests can cool off with refreshing cocktails or non-alcoholic drinks and enjoy casual fare options like burgers, salads, sandwiches and more.

Exclusive Theme Park Benefits at Universal Helios Grand Hotel

Staying at any Universal Orlando hotel is the best way to experience all that the destination has to offer and comes with exclusive theme park benefits. Guests staying at Universal Helios Grand Hotel, or any of the other Universal Orlando hotels, receive Early Park Admission to enjoy select attractions at the theme parks – which will expand to include Universal Epic Universe with the park’s opening in 2025 – up to one hour before the park opens with valid theme park admission. Universal Orlando hotel guests can also take advantage of complimentary shuttle bus transportation to the theme parks and Universal CityWalk, resort-wide charging privileges, complimentary merchandise delivery and more.

The addition of Universal Helios Grand Hotel also brings three reimagined hotel categories to Universal Orlando – designed to make it even easier for guests to choose the hotel that best fits their preferred style and budget. The Signature Collection – including Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort – offers full-service amenities, distinguished service, exceptional dining and more; the Prime Value Hotels – including Universal Aventura Hotel, Universal Stella Nova Resort (opening January 21, 2025) and Universal Terra Luna Resort (opening February 25, 2025) – offer a mix of services and amenities made for comfort; and the Value Inns and Suites – including Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites & Dockside Inn and Suites – are fun, affordable options offering standard rooms and spacious suites with kitchenettes. To learn more about Universal Orlando’s extraordinary hotels, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.