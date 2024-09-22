Entertainment Weekend: Tonight Fox/Hulu kicks off a new series Rescue: HI-Surf

James Williams
New pulse-pounding Hawaii-set lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf, from prolific, award-winning executive producer/director John Wells (ShamelessThe West WingER) and executive producer/writer Matt Kester (Animal Kingdom, Outsiders), will make its series debut with a special premiere on Sunday, Sept. 22, immediately following the FOX NFL doubleheader (8:00-9:00PM ET/5:00-6:00PM PT, live to all time zones). Rescue: HI-Surf follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu—the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world.

Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle. The series stars Robbie Magasiva (WentworthBad Behaviour), Arielle Kebbel (The Vampire DiariesJohn Tucker Must Die), Adam Demos (Sex / Life, UnReal), Kekoa Kekumano (The White LotusAquaman), Alex Aiono (Pretty Little Liars: Original SinDoogie Kameāloha M.D), and Zoe Cipres (Roswell, New Mexico).

In addition, Sea Shimooka (3 Body ProblemArrow), Shawn Hatosy (Animal Kingdom) and Ian Anthony Dale (The Resident) will appear in recurring roles. Rescue: HI-Surf is co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment Studios. Matt Kester created the series. Kester, John Wells and Daniele Nathanson are executive producers and co-showrunners. Erin Jontow (John Wells Productions) is also an executive producer. Wells directed the series’ first two episodes, and Kester and Nathanson are writers on the series with Kester writing the series premiere.

Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.