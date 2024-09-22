Entertainment Weekend: Tonight Fox/Hulu kicks off a new series Rescue: HI-Surf

New pulse-pounding Hawaii-set lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf, from prolific, award-winning executive producer/director John Wells (Shameless, The West Wing, ER) and executive producer/writer Matt Kester (Animal Kingdom, Outsiders), will make its series debut with a special premiere on Sunday, Sept. 22, immediately following the FOX NFL doubleheader (8:00-9:00PM ET/5:00-6:00PM PT, live to all time zones). Rescue: HI-Surf follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu—the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world.

Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle. The series stars Robbie Magasiva (Wentworth, Bad Behaviour), Arielle Kebbel (The Vampire Diaries, John Tucker Must Die), Adam Demos (Sex / Life, UnReal), Kekoa Kekumano (The White Lotus, Aquaman), Alex Aiono (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Doogie Kameāloha M.D), and Zoe Cipres (Roswell, New Mexico).

In addition, Sea Shimooka (3 Body Problem, Arrow), Shawn Hatosy (Animal Kingdom) and Ian Anthony Dale (The Resident) will appear in recurring roles. Rescue: HI-Surf is co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment Studios. Matt Kester created the series. Kester, John Wells and Daniele Nathanson are executive producers and co-showrunners. Erin Jontow (John Wells Productions) is also an executive producer. Wells directed the series’ first two episodes, and Kester and Nathanson are writers on the series with Kester writing the series premiere.