Entertainment Weekend: This week’s top 10 movies on the Apple Store

This week was a busy week for people watching movies and here is what fans were downloading at the Apple Story.

Movies US charts:

1. Nobody

2. Godzilla vs. Kong

3. Wrath of Man

4. Werewolves Within

5. Lansky

6. The Courier (2021)

7. Till Death

8. Independence Day

9. Cruella

10. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Werewolves Within

2. Till Death

3. The Dry

4. The Marksman (2021)

5. Promising Young Woman

6. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

7. Minari

8. An Unknown Compelling Force

9. The Stylist

10. Mayhem