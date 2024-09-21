Entertainment Weekend: This week NBC/Peacock debuts the 2024 season on The Voice

By
James Williams
-

This week NBC/Peacock will debut the 26th season of The Voice, marking a milestone with a new lineup of coaches. The season features returning coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, alongside newcomers Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé, who will be selecting a fresh roster of artists during the Blind Auditions to form their teams.

As longtime fans know, the show stacks its seasons at a faster schedule than your average once-a-year scripted series, so it won’t be long until we’ll be seeing a whole new lineup of aspiring Artists (not to mention a fun new mix of fresh and familiar Coaches).

With Season 26 of The Voice now locked in, we’re also banking on the likelihood that NBC will keep things interesting by making a few fun new tweaks to the show’s well-tuned format. After all, the current Season 25 marked the first time in the show’s 13-year history that one Coaches’ slot was filled by two celebrity mentors (country superstars Dan + Shay), so we’re keen to see what new innovations The Voice might have in store as Season 26 draws closer.

How can you watch The Voice Season 26?

OK3, Carson Daly, and Zoe Levert appear in Season 25 Episode 7 of The Voice

OK3, Carson Daly, and Zoe Levert appear in Season 25 Episode 7 of The Voice Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

As always. fans can tune in directly to NBC to catch new Season 26 episodes weekly once the new season gets underway, while catching next-day airings (along with anytime streaming of past episodes) around the clock on Peacock.

James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.