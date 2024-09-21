Entertainment Weekend: This week NBC/Peacock debuts the 2024 season on The Voice

This week NBC/Peacock will debut the 26th season of The Voice, marking a milestone with a new lineup of coaches. The season features returning coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, alongside newcomers Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé, who will be selecting a fresh roster of artists during the Blind Auditions to form their teams.

As longtime fans know, the show stacks its seasons at a faster schedule than your average once-a-year scripted series, so it won’t be long until we’ll be seeing a whole new lineup of aspiring Artists (not to mention a fun new mix of fresh and familiar Coaches).

With Season 26 of The Voice now locked in, we’re also banking on the likelihood that NBC will keep things interesting by making a few fun new tweaks to the show’s well-tuned format. After all, the current Season 25 marked the first time in the show’s 13-year history that one Coaches’ slot was filled by two celebrity mentors (country superstars Dan + Shay), so we’re keen to see what new innovations The Voice might have in store as Season 26 draws closer.

How can you watch The Voice Season 26?

OK3, Carson Daly, and Zoe Levert appear in Season 25 Episode 7 of The Voice Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

As always. fans can tune in directly to NBC to catch new Season 26 episodes weekly once the new season gets underway, while catching next-day airings (along with anytime streaming of past episodes) around the clock on Peacock.