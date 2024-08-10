Entertainment Weekend: The Judges For Paramount+ RuPauls Drag Race Global All-Stars Are Announced.

Paramount+ has unveiled RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE GLOBAL ALL STARS, featuring an impressive roster of guest judges who will join host RuPaul Charles, resident judge Michelle Visage, and director/choreographer Jamal Sims weekly on the panel. The service will premiere the inaugural Global All Stars season exclusively on Friday, August 16, with two brand-new episodes. The season’s guest judges include Adriana Lima, Ariadna Gutiérrez-Arévalo, Carson Kressley, Danna Paola, Dianne Brill, Graham Norton, Jasmine Tookes, Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo, Matt Rogers, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison. Additionally, the series will become available on Paramount+ across Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria on Tuesday, September 20, in France the next day, and in Japan later in the year.

In RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE GLOBAL ALL STARS, 12fan favorites from around the world will each represent their countries as they compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” a grand prize of $200,000, and a spot in the International Pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame. The queens competing in the once-in-a-lifetime global drag competition include Alyssa Edwards (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS), Athena Likis (“Drag Race Belgique”), Eva Le Queen (“Drag Race Philippines”), Gala Varo (“Drag Race México”), Kitty Scott-Claus (“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK”), Kween Kong (“Drag Race Down Under”), Miranda Lebrão (“Drag Race Brasil”), Nehellenia (“Drag Race Italia”), Pythia (“Canada’s Drag Race”), Soa de Muse (“Drag Race France”), Tessa Testicle (“Drag Race Germany”), and Vanity Vain (“Drag Race Sverige”).

In celebration of the new series, MTV, home of the flagship “RuPaul’s Drag Race” series, and World of Wonder have partnered with All Out – an international organization that fights for LGBTQ+ rights around the world – making a $100,000 donation to start the new fund. To find out more and make a donation, look for the “Drag Saves the World” QR code at the end of every episode.

For more information on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE GLOBAL ALL STARS and up-to-date news, go here.

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE GLOBAL ALL STARS is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steve Kelly, Andrés Barragán, and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as Executive Producer for MTV Entertainment Studios and Julie Ha serves as Supervising Producer, with Margaret Goodman as Executive in Charge.

