Entertainment Weekend: ‘The Flip Off’ Delivers HGTV’s Highest-Rated Freshman Series

HGTV’s highly anticipated new competition series The Flip Off, starring former Flip or Flop stars and exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, delivered HGTV’s highest-rated freshman series premiere among Adults 25-54 since September 2022, attracting 4.0 million total viewers across linear and streaming when it premiered on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Garnering a .56 live plus three-day rating among Adults 25-54, the episode posted impressive triple-digit gains of 180 percent over the previous six weeks and 107 percent over year-ago levels for the demo in its Wednesday timeslot.

The Flip Off also attracted a large upscale audience, delivering a .59 L3 rating among both Upscale Adults 25-54 and Upscale Women 25-54. The ratings garnered respective triple-digit increases of 122 percent and 102 percent over previous six-week levels in the key demos. In addition, The Flip Off helped HGTV rank as the #2 non-news/sports cable network among Women 25-54 for the night, and the episode ranked as the #2 non-news/sports cable program among Women 25-54 and as a top 5 non-news/sports cable program among Adults 25-54 and Men 25-54.



Fans are highly engaged with The Flip Off content on HGTV’s digital platforms, delivering 20 million impressions and 17 million video views on HGTV’s Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads in January alone.



The Flip Off is a throwdown competition between exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack to see which ex can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, earning the chance at ultimate bragging rights and a first-class vacation paid for by the loser. With nearly 1,000 flips to his credit, real estate expert Tarek runs a successful flipping business with his new wife and on-screen partner, luxury real estate agent Heather Rae El Moussa, while design expert Christina spent a decade flipping homes alongside Tarek and is adept at creating dream homes with high-end style for clients. Across the six-episode flipping battle, the two teams will put their skills and budget to the test as they renovate the kitchen, main suite, living room, guest suite, extra bedroom and exterior of their chosen properties.



New episodes of The Flip Off air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and are available to stream the same day on Max®. Fans also can watch new episodes of The Flipping El Moussason Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT and can binge watch Flip or Flop and Tarek and Christina’s other solo series, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, on Max® and discovery+. More exclusive The Flip Off content is available on HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com and via @HGTV and #TheFlipOff on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads.



The Flip Off is produced by DIGA Studios in association with Homemade Productions, Inc., with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa serving as executive producers, and Unbroken Productions, with Christina Haack serving as executive producer.



